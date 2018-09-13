Hurricane Florence: Thursday live updates from the North Carolina coast

As Hurricane Florence hurtles to the Carolinas and residents gear up for what’s now a Category 3 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast. Their Wednesday reports from the coast are here.

Sunset Beach: The mayor’s good example

8:15 a.m.: The pre-dawn air was warm and still at Sunset Beach on Thursday, but by 8 a.m., a breeze began to stir, riffling the yellow caution tape that blocked the entrance to the island’s pier.

By midday, when tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive, it won’t just look like a hurricane is coming. It will feel like it, for the first time since Florence showed up on weather maps more than a week ago.

A police officer patrolling at Sunset, an island off Brunswick County, estimated that at least 20 residents remained in their beach houses as of Thursday morning, but some were getting ready to leave.

A few planned to take their chances with the storm, which had been downgraded to a Category 2.

“I’m packed and ready to go. I’m just getting a look at everything and taking Joey for one last walk,” said Sunset Beach Mayor Pro Tem Mark Benton, the lone resident on the streets of the island, as he walked his dog.

Benton said he stayed on the island during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, but is leaving this time, in part to set a good example for the citizens he serves.

“Why should I put law enforcement in harm’s way to save me and Joey?” he said.

Benton, who has lived on the island for 15 years, said he installed impact-resistant windows in his house a couple of years ago. They are designed to withstand 140-mph winds.

With the latest forecast, he said, he expects to return to an island that is strewn with debris such as shingles and tree branches. He expects the dunes to be a little lower from high ocean tides, but because Sunset Beach is accreting sand rather than losing it, the dunes will rebuild, he said.

“We’ll weather this one,” he said, “just like we’ve weathered all the others.”

Winds and the surf began picking up Thursday morning at Sunset Beach Fishing Pier, in the town of Sunset Beach. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall Friday. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

— MARTHA QUILLIN

Atlantic Beach: Heavy morning waves

7:15 a.m.: Near the Atlantic Beach pier, a few surfers looking at Thursday morning’s heavy waves and thought better of surfing.

Nearby, a father brought his children to the beach so they could witness the power of a coming storm before things got too bad.

Roads around Atlantic Beach are empty, and it’s eerily quiet.

— ANDREW CARTER

Wilmington: A plywood plea for prayers

6:45 a.m.: In downtown Wilmington, the few remaining residents waiting for Florence were drawn to the same corner, where a sheet of protective plywood offered this hopeful message: “Pray for Wilmington.”

It is hammered over the front windows of Bourbon Street Bar and Restaurant with three hearts spray-painted in red.

Every news crew and selfie-taker has stopped there.

But the toughest residents who endured Fran and outlasted Floyd shrugged off the call for prayer.

“We’ll be fine,” said longtime resident Joe Pawlick, out walking his chihuahua, Pinky, at dawn. “This is the highest spot around. This is why they built Wilmington where it is.”

— JOSH SHAFFER

From last night

In case you missed it last night, Andrew Carter had a nice story from Atlantic Beach’s Tackle Box Tavern, which hardly ever closes. But it has now.

Morehead City Mayor Pro Tempore Richard Porter places sandbags around the Tackle Box Tavern in Atlantic Beach. The bar which boasts that it stays open 365 days per year closed its doors Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

