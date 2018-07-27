Murrells Inlet woman arrested in connection with attempted restaurant robbery

A 30-year-old Murrells Inlet woman is facing common law and strong arm robbery charges in connection with a June attempted robbery, according to Horry County police.

Erika Nicole Weller is accused of trying to rob a Subway in Murrells Inlet on June 26. She allegedly passed a note to an employee after ordering a sandwich and, when asked by the employee, confirmed she was trying to rob him, police say.

She fled the store when the employee said he was calling 911, according to a police report.

Police responded to the Subway at the time of the incident, the report said, but didn’t find the suspect at the time. Horry County cops reviewed the restaurant’s security camera footage when they first responded, according to the report.

