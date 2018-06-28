'He asked if she was robbing him and she stated she was': Suspect targets Subway

A woman tried to rob a local Subway on Tuesday, but left before she got any money, police say.
On Tuesday evening, the female suspect passed a note to an employee and he asked if "she was robbing him and she stated she was," according to a Horry County Police report.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Highway 17 Business Subway location in Murrells Inlet.
The report stated the suspect entered the store and ordered a sandwich. She then passed the note, but left with the message and before she got any money.
Police couldn't find the suspect when they responded to the scene. The woman was wearing a dark and light colored ball cap, according to the report.
Officers found a ball cap matching that described nearby, according to the report. A witness said she saw the suspect drop the cap as she ran and then got into a dark SUV.
The employee said that before the woman entered the Subway, a man was inside and used the restroom. He stood by the counter briefly and did not purchase anything before he left the store.
