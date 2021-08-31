Real Estate

Elegant home near Myrtle Beach lists for $2 million. Take a look inside

The home in the Ocean Dunes community is listed for over $2 million.
A home in Myrtle Beach is listed at $2.2 million on Zillow.

Image from iOS (11).jpg
The luxury home has four bedroom and four bathroom and is 5,500 square feet of space.

Image from iOS (8).jpg
The kitchen features gourmet appliances, a large walk-in pantry and offers storage for wine bottles.

Image from iOS (10).jpg
The back yard is “ideal for entertaining all year long,” according to the Zillow posting. There is a kitchen, bar, and space for tables and chairs. The outdoor living area is surrounded by a screen Lanai enclosure and has a large pool and hot tub off to the side of it.

Image from iOS (12).jpg
Image from iOS (9).jpg
In the Ocean Dunes community, where the house is located, there are two 18-hole golf courses, on-site dining, and walking and biking trails.

