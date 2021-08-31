Real Estate
Elegant home near Myrtle Beach lists for $2 million. Take a look inside
A home in Myrtle Beach is listed at $2.2 million on Zillow.
The luxury home has four bedroom and four bathroom and is 5,500 square feet of space.
The kitchen features gourmet appliances, a large walk-in pantry and offers storage for wine bottles.
The back yard is “ideal for entertaining all year long,” according to the Zillow posting. There is a kitchen, bar, and space for tables and chairs. The outdoor living area is surrounded by a screen Lanai enclosure and has a large pool and hot tub off to the side of it.
In the Ocean Dunes community, where the house is located, there are two 18-hole golf courses, on-site dining, and walking and biking trails.
