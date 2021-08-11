Real Estate

Luxury home on Ocean Boulevard lists for $3 million. Take a look inside

A nearly $3 million home located on “The Golden Mile” is for sale in Myrtle Beach.
A nearly $3 million home located on “The Golden Mile” is for sale in Myrtle Beach. REDFIN.COM

An oceanfront residence can cost millions of dollars, and this Myrtle Beach home is no different.

The traditional style home, located on North Ocean Boulevard, is listed for $2.9 million on Redfin. It is 4,870 square feet with a total of five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

Image from iOS (5).jpg
The home is located in one of the most prestigious areas in the city. It is on the stretch of Ocean Boulevard that runs from about 31st Avenue North to 52nd Avenue North nicknamed “The Golden Mile.” It is one of the few areas in Myrtle Beach where mostly private oceanfront homes.

Image from iOS (6).jpg
It was built in 1939 and renovated in 1998 and more recently in 2015. The property has two separate living spaces: the main home and the guest house.

The two-story main residence has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It features coffered wood, detailed stenciling and cathedral ceilings. There is also a private beach front master suite and multiple outdoor living areas.

Image from iOS (2).jpg
The guest house has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an outdoor deck. There is also a courtyard pool on the property.

Image from iOS (3).jpg
