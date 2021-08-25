Luxury Mediterranean-style home in Myrtle Beach listed for $3 million. Take a peek inside

Myrtle Beach has plenty of million dollars beachfront homes in the area, but not one quite like this.
The $2.8 million residence, which has 6,016 square feet of space, is set up as three bedroom and four bathrooms but could easily be changed to create more living spaces.
It was renovated in 2003, according to the listing on Zillow. The home comes furnished.
The gated Mediterranean style home is located on “The Golden Mile,” one of the most prestigious areas in the city. It is on the stretch of Ocean Boulevard that runs from about 31st Avenue North to 52nd Avenue North, which is one of the few areas in Myrtle Beach where mostly private oceanfront homes.
The property sits on two-third acre estate and features an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and den area.
