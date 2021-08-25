Real Estate

Luxury Mediterranean-style home in Myrtle Beach listed for $3 million. Take a peek inside

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage.
A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage.

Myrtle Beach has plenty of million dollars beachfront homes in the area, but not one quite like this.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM

The $2.8 million residence, which has 6,016 square feet of space, is set up as three bedroom and four bathrooms but could easily be changed to create more living spaces.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM

It was renovated in 2003, according to the listing on Zillow. The home comes furnished.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM

The gated Mediterranean style home is located on “The Golden Mile,” one of the most prestigious areas in the city. It is on the stretch of Ocean Boulevard that runs from about 31st Avenue North to 52nd Avenue North, which is one of the few areas in Myrtle Beach where mostly private oceanfront homes.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM

The property sits on two-third acre estate and features an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and den area.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM
It also has an attached two car garage and a fountain in the front. There is a pool and hot tub in he backyard facing the ocean.

A gated beach house is for sale in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard for nearly $3 million. It has an oceanfront terrace, fitness room and two car garage. ZILLOW.COM

The two-level home was originally built in 1970.

