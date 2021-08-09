Music News & Reviews

Golf carts now welcome at North Myrtle Beach summer concert series due to time change

Music on Main concert series in North Myrtle Beach will start at a new time, which means concertgoers will be able to drive there in their golf carts, city officials said Monday.

The Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 dates will now be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They had been scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The time change allows people to drive their golf carts to the event because of the South Carolina law, which prohibits people from driving carts a half-hour after sunset. The city will close Main Street to thru traffic on those August dates from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Ocean Boulevard to McMillan Real Estate for gold cart parking.

The city announced The Tonez will preform on Aug. 12 at the Horeshoe. The concert is free and occurs every Thursday with a new band every week.

There may be more time changes to concert dates in the future depending on earlier sunset times, the city said in their announcement.

