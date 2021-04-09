What you need to know about the summer concert series coming to North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach is bringing music back to the city with two concert series this summer.

Music on Main and Sounds of Summer, both free events, will return to the beach in June, the city announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The events were called off last year due to COVID-19.

Music on Main, which is sponsored by Coastal Carolina National Bank, starts June 3 and lasts through October. A different band will perform every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street. The city will soon announce the concert’s lineup.

On the days of the concert, Main Street will be closed to traffic from Ocean Boulevard to McMillan Real Estate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for golf cart parking. City officials encourage attendees to bring a beach chair.

Sounds of Summer will be every third Friday of the month beginning June 18 and will run through September. The series, which is sponsored by Food Lion, will be at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex amphitheater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. City officials encourage participants to bring a chair or blanket.

The city recommends concertgoers wear face masks.