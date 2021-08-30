These movies and TV shows were filmed around Myrtle Beach. Have you seen them?

Like most tourist spots, Myrtle Beach is a popular place to film movies.

Throughout the years, there have been dozens of local areas featured in movies with well-known actors, including Channing Tatum, Rachel McAdams and Mel Gibson. Here’s a list of some of them.

Rice Hope Plantation in Georgetown County

“The Notebook,” which stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, shows the Black River Plantation House which is used as a retirement home in the film. The romantic drama is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

Other locations in South Carolina are featured in the movie, including Charleston, Edisto Island and Mount Pleasant.

SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened May 20, 2021, its 10th anniversary on the boardwalk, after being taken down and renovated earlier in the year. Chase Karacostas

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and other popular actors starred in 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.” The movie is about male strippers who decide to have one last performance in Myrtle Beach. It is a sequel to “Magic Mike.”

Other locations in Myrtle Beach that are featured in the film, include 2nd Avenue Pier, Pier 14, Plyler Park, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown County

Live oaks frame former rice fields at Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown. The plantation house is now a bed and breakfast. The Sun News (Myrtle Beach) file photo

The plantation shows up in the 2000 film “The Patriot” starring Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger. It is set in 1776 South Carolina and follows Gibson’s character, Benjamin Martin, as he finds himself in the middle of the American Revolutionary War after his son is killed.

There were also scenes in the movie filmed in Chester County and Dorchester County.

Gay Dolphin Gift Cove in Myrtle Beach

“Shag,” which was filmed in 1989, stars Annabeth Gish, Bridget Fonda, Page Hannah and Phoebe Cates. It follows four teenage girls who take a road trip to Myrtle Beach in the summer of 1963 before Cates’ character, Carson, is to get married.

The movie shows places along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and even has a scene with the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in the background, according to Reel to Real Movie and TV Locations blog.

Crumb Buns Bakery in North Myrtle Beach

The bakery in North Myrtle Beach was filmed in the Lifetime movie “Love on the Rise” in 2019. The romantic comedy, which was previously called “Icing on the Cake,” is about a baker finding out her shop is going to be revamped by a developer she unknowingly meets.

The shop closed in October 2019, according to the bakery’s Facebook page.

Here’s a list of movies and TV shows that have been filmed in Myrtle Beach, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

Movies

1. Don’t Make Waves (1967)

2. Pied Piper Malone (1924)

3. Swimming (2000)

4. Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (1991

5. Wishing Out Loud (2015)

6. Chain Gang (1983)

7. Chasers (1993)

8. Fall Time (1994)

9. Lolita (1995)

10. Made In Heaven (1986

11. Ocean Drive Weekend (1984)

12. Paradise (1991)

13. Stateside (2002)

14. The Bay (2010)

15. The Nutty Professor II (1999)

16. The Strangers (2006)

TV Shows

1. Trailer Park: Welcome to Myrtle Manor

2. Beach Front Bargain

3. Party Down South

4. Animal Planet: King of the Jungle

5. Eastbound & Down

6. One Tree Hill