The longest-running musical in Las Vegas history is coming to a Myrtle Beach theater 

Menopause The Musical is coming to Myrtle Beach. GFour Productions

The longest-running musical in Las Vegas history is coming to Myrtle Beach for eight shows in January.

GFour Productions is bringing Menopause The Musical to the Legends in Concert Theater for the shows from January 18-23.

Menopause The Musical, The Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change, is a comical celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

It is celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through musical comedy, and features women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

The 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

GFour Productions is a winner of 44 Tony Awards and 56 Drama Desk honors.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at legendsinconcert.com or by calling 843-238-7827. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 843-839-6672.

Menopause is in its 16th year in Las Vegas and is performed nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

It has been seen by more than 17 million and has played every contiguous U.S. state and more than 500 cities worldwide, and is on tour around the U.S. and in Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand in 2021.

