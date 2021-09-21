A seafood boil restaurant is coming to Myrtle Beach. See where and when it may open

Tasty Crab House, a seafood boil restaurant, is expected to open in November in Myrtle Beach, ablondin@thesunnews.com

A seafood boil restaurant is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The owners of a Tasty Crab House franchise hope to open by late November across from Walmart on Oak Forest Lane.

Diners will have the boil options of king crab, snow crab, crawfish, shrimp with heads, shrimp without heads, lobster tails, baby clams, green mussels, black mussels and oysters.

Seafood boils will be sold by the pound, with baby clams the least expensive at $11 per pound and king crab the most expensive at $46 per pound.

Each boil has corn and potatoes, with sausage optional.

Available sauces mixed in a bag with the ingredients are Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, all three (The Tasty Special) or a combination of any two. They can be ordered non-spicy, mild, medium or hot.

Those not wanting a boil can order fried dinners including oysters, shrimp, catfish, calamari, soft shell crab and chicken tenders, as well as chicken wings.

Sides include Cajun fried rice, boiled eggs, sweet potato fries, onion rings, steamed rice and hush puppies, and cheesecake is available for dessert.

“We feel there are not many restaurants like this around the beach, and our sauce is very special as well, so we want to share it with the people here,” said Tasty Crab House general manager Mao Li, who said he is one of three partners in the restaurant.

There are about a dozen Tasty Crab House franchises, primarily in the Southeast including Florence and North Charleston in South Carolina.

The owners hoped to open sooner but say they have experienced delays with construction and permitting from the city of Myrtle Beach due to COVID. They are providing updates on their Facebook page.

North Myrtle Beach got a seafood boil in March with the opening of Mr. Crab.