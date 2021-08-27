‘Tallest ride of its kind’ in North America opening at Myrtle Beach amusement park

jlee@thesunnews.com

Funplex, Myrtle Beach’s newest amusement park, which had its grand opening in May, is nearly fully open with its latest ride.

The newest addition to Funplex was expected to be open for business Friday night. The Mach Fun, a flying jet ride, was to officially open for business as of Friday, according to a post by the amusement park’s Facebook.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday it had not open yet due to “staffing issues,” but a manager at the park told The Sun News it was expected to open later Friday evening.

“Climb into the cockpit and take off with your favorite co-pilot high! Mach fun is the tallest ride of it’s kind in North America, and is sure to take you for a spin!” Funplex announced on Facebook.

Located at 1405 North Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North, Funplex touts its “state-of-the-art, first-generation” rides Mach Fun and Fun in the Sun Coaster among its seven attractions that surround a walk-up bar and restaurant called Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, which offers 13 domestic and local draft beers, frozen drinks in souvenir cups, traditional bar and seafood options and amusement park favorites like funnel cake and a chicken & waffle cone appetizer.

Funplex Myrtle Beach comes from a family-owned chain that operates two other similar amusement parks in New Jersey. Each complex features 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities.

Below is a list of rides and their descriptions provided by Funplex:

Mach Fun , the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America.

, the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America. There is a lot of excitement in the industry right now regarding the new Fun in the Sun roller coaster featuring a lengthy track encircling the perimeter of the park and a hamster wheel car for thrill seekers.

roller coaster featuring a lengthy track encircling the perimeter of the park and a hamster wheel car for thrill seekers. Guests experience weightlessness and a breathtaking ocean view on Sky Velocity as they twist and turn up a 65-foot tower before dropping back down to reality.

as they twist and turn up a 65-foot tower before dropping back down to reality. On Up and Overboard guests will fly high and swing through the air upside down while gravity goes to work.

guests will fly high and swing through the air upside down while gravity goes to work. Hook & Slice offers guests an adrenaline fix as they wind, whirl and catch air on this thrill ride.

offers guests an adrenaline fix as they wind, whirl and catch air on this thrill ride. Hang Ten and the Sunny Day Swings will keep our younger guests entertained, spinning and soaring through the air.

The park and restaurant are free to enter daily and Funplex has a nightly light show after dark. Ride passes can be purchased here. Attractions are individually priced, requiring a set number of credits that can be loaded on a FunCard.

