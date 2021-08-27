Entertainment

‘Tallest ride of its kind’ in North America opening at Myrtle Beach amusement park

Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Funplex, Myrtle Beach’s newest amusement park, which had its grand opening in May, is nearly fully open with its latest ride.

The newest addition to Funplex was expected to be open for business Friday night. The Mach Fun, a flying jet ride, was to officially open for business as of Friday, according to a post by the amusement park’s Facebook.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday it had not open yet due to “staffing issues,” but a manager at the park told The Sun News it was expected to open later Friday evening.

“Climb into the cockpit and take off with your favorite co-pilot high! Mach fun is the tallest ride of it’s kind in North America, and is sure to take you for a spin!” Funplex announced on Facebook.

Located at 1405 North Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North, Funplex touts its “state-of-the-art, first-generation” rides Mach Fun and Fun in the Sun Coaster among its seven attractions that surround a walk-up bar and restaurant called Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, which offers 13 domestic and local draft beers, frozen drinks in souvenir cups, traditional bar and seafood options and amusement park favorites like funnel cake and a chicken & waffle cone appetizer.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Funplex Myrtle Beach comes from a family-owned chain that operates two other similar amusement parks in New Jersey. Each complex features 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities.

Below is a list of rides and their descriptions provided by Funplex:

The park and restaurant are free to enter daily and Funplex has a nightly light show after dark. Ride passes can be purchased here. Attractions are individually priced, requiring a set number of credits that can be loaded on a FunCard.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

California judge scales back charges in doctor’s rape case

August 27, 2021 5:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service