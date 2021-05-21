Myrtle Beach’s newest amusement park is now open. Here’s what it has to offer patrons

Myrtle Beach’s newest amusement park is now open.

Funplex, which features seven thrill rides, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday to mark its grand opening.

Located at 1405 North Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North, Funplex touts its “state-of-the-art, first-generation” rides Mach Fun and Fun in the Sun Coaster among its seven attractions that surround a walk-up bar and restaurant called Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, which offers 13 domestic and local draft beers, frozen drinks in souvenir cups, traditional bar and seafood options and amusement park favorites like funnel cake and a chicken & waffle cone appetizer.

“Because this was such a new concept, we got to add some really cool elements that we believe our guests and the industry will love,” Funplex CEO Brian Williams said in a news release. “From first-generation rides like Mach Fun and the Fun in the Sun Coaster to a light show like no other, Funplex Myrtle Beach is a must-do attraction.”

Funplex Myrtle Beach is the family-owned chain’s third such amusement park, as two others operate in New Jersey. The first such park in Mount Laurel, New Jersey began operation in 1997. The second location is in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Each complex features 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities. The parks play host to birthday parties, corporate outings and other special events.

Funplex Myrtle Beach held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening Friday. The amusement park features seven thrill rides and a walk-up restaurant and bar. Funplex

Funplex, which is located in the old parking lot adjacent to THEBLVD and Olympic Flame Pancake House, got the green light to build in June 2020.

“What excites us the most about this project is it’s a unique and innovative approach to the classic amusement park,” Funplex owner Randy Lahn said in a news release. “This combination of state-of-the art rides in a compact footprint just one block from the beach is unique amusement park concept & debuting in Myrtle Beach.”

Below is a list of rides and their descriptions provided by Funplex:

Mach Fun , the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America.

, the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America. There is a lot of excitement in the industry right now regarding the new Fun in the Sun roller coaster featuring a lengthy track encircling the perimeter of the park and a hamster wheel car for thrill seekers.

roller coaster featuring a lengthy track encircling the perimeter of the park and a hamster wheel car for thrill seekers. Guests experience weightlessness and a breathtaking ocean view on Sky Velocity as they twist and turn up a 65-foot tower before dropping back down to reality.

as they twist and turn up a 65-foot tower before dropping back down to reality. On Up and Overboard guests will fly high and swing through the air upside down while gravity goes to work.

guests will fly high and swing through the air upside down while gravity goes to work. Hook & Slice offers guests an adrenaline fix as they wind, whirl and catch air on this thrill ride.

offers guests an adrenaline fix as they wind, whirl and catch air on this thrill ride. Hang Ten and the Sunny Day Swings will keep our younger guests, spinning and soaring through the air.

The park and restaurant are free to enter daily and Funplex has a nightly light show after dark. Attractions are individually priced, requiring a set number of credits that can be loaded on a FunCard. Five credit bundles are available at thefunplex.com that save patrons up to 35%.

“We are thrilled to bring the Funplex brand to South Carolina”Williams said. “Designed for families and thrill seekers alike, The Funplex Myrtle Beach delivers a safe, fun, clean entertainment experience for everyone.”