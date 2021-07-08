International Culture Festival, New Zealand wine tasting in Myrtle Beach in July

We made it through the 4th of July, which this year was one of the busiest holidays Myrtle Beach has seen.

If you’re looking for ways to rejuvenate after all that, we’ve got some much more slow-paced events happening around town this much compared to the slew of festival after festival after festival we saw in June. There’s a New Zealand wine tasting, an international culture festival (online, don’t even leave your house) and several different science and education-themed events for your kids to get back into the learning mood before August.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans return to town next week for a series against the Columbia Fireflies followed by the Charleston Riverdogs the week after that. (Keeping those SC rivalries alive all month long.)

Any of this sound interesting to you? Check out what we’ve got going on this month in Myrtle Beach.

This list is in no way exhaustive. Did we miss something? Shoot Chase Karacostas an email at ckaracostas@thesunnews.com. Admission to many of the events and festivals is free. Check with the event provider before going.

Upcoming events

Share your history: On Brookgreen Gardens’ Birthday, bring family heirlooms, especially those from South Carolina or the gardens, to have them photographed and possibly featured in a future exhibition at Brookgreen. Experts from Brookgreen will also be around to identify artifacts you bring or tell a little history about them. Call 843-235-6012 to reserve a time.

July 10, 1-4:30 p.m.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Myrtle Beach International Culture Festival: This event, in its second year, showcases how the Grand Strand is a “delicious melting pot of diversity, served with southern hospitality.”

Online via Facebook Live

July 10, 2-11 p.m.

90th Anniversary Live Tour of Brookgreen Gardens: Our gorgeous local botancial gardens turned 90 this year! To celerbate, guests can join the gardens’ CEO Page Kiniry, horticulture vice president Katherine Rowe and Robin Salmon, Vice President of Art and Historic Collections, for a stroll through the gardens as they talk about how its changed. Make sure to register online beforehand.

July 13, 9:30 a.m.

Online

Sunrise & Seine: The North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will meet on the south end of Pawleys Island to drag a seine net through the salt marsh creek and examine what it finds! Great for kids interested in learning more about nature and science.

South End Parking Lot, 764 County Rd. S-22-104, Pawleys Island

July 14, 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Life in a Pond: Ever wondered what lives in the water around us? The North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will be analyzing what is found in local pond water. Free registration required. Space limited.

Hobcaw Barony Discovery Center, 22 Hobcaw Rd., Georgetown

July 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

New Zealand Passport — Beyond Marlborough: A presentation and tasting of wines from across New Zealand and its various wine regions. Attendees must bring their own wine glass, light snacks served. RSVP by July 8.

Hampton Inn at Broadway at the Beach, 1140 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach,

July 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Concert on the Green: Leroy Harper Jr. and the All Starz.

Market Common’s Valor Park, 1120 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

July 15, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: An evening of live music featuring Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Bring a chair or blanket, and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. Outside food and beverages not allowed. Coming up in August, The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band.

Sandhills Bank Amphitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Cir., Little River

July 16, 7-9 p.m.

Barn Daubin’ Event at the Farm: People of all ages are invited to help with and learn about the upkeep of a barn by helping back mud into joints on a log barn. Wear work clothes and prepare to get a little messy.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Rd., Conway

July 17, 9a.m.-12 p.m.

Keep on the Sunny Side — The Carter Family in Song: The Carter family was one of the most influential groups in the early days of country music, starting in the 1920s, and recorded hundreds of songs. Museum staff and volunteers will perform their music in their traditional style. Space is limited, to make a reservation call 843-915-5321 or send an e-mail to hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Rd., Conway

July 17, 1-2 p.m.

Recurring events

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre: The Grand Strand’s infamous magic show has returned to Broadway at the Beach with a new, more intimate setting inside of remodeled former nightclub. This summer, the theater will have Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience; Catch This! Comedy variety show with Niels Duinker; and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour. Specific schedules vary.

1320 Celebrity Circle, Unit 191, Myrtle Beach

Wonders! A Magical Experience — June 4 through October

Catch this! — June 11-Aug. 15

Comedy Hyponsis Hour — June 11.-Aug. 15

Hot Summer Nights: The park next to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will have different events each evening every night of the week. The lineup includes DJ Glow Parties on Mondays; Funkasaurus, a Funk band tribute on Tuesdays; Live Music on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays; Beach Star karaoke on Thursdays; and tropical beach parties on Fridays.

Plyler Park, 1309 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Free events every evening after 7 p.m. through Sept. 5.

Music on Main Concert Series: Downtown North Myrtle Beach will have free weekly concerts featuring a range of music from country to beach to dance to modern rock. Full lineup of artists can be found online. Local and visiting performers.

Horseshoe on Main Street — 11 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

Weekly on Wednesdays through October

The Musicology of the Gullah Geechee Culture: Brookgreen Gardens is offering weekly interactive presentations on the Gullah Geechee culture, heritage and music starting May 5. Virtual options available.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Weekly on Wednesdays through-September.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: The Grand Strand’s minor league baseball team returns this May for its first games in nearly two years. They’ll play throughout the summer, with six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday every week. Full schedule available online.

1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

July 13-18 vs. Columbia Fireflies. July 20-25 vs. Charleston Riverdogs. More games through September.

Sanokfa — African American Fiber Art Exhibit: Curated by Torreah “Cookie” Washington, this show is the 14th installment of a traveling exhibition featuring art from 23 different artists asked to create “pictorial fiber artwork interpreting the Adinkra symbol of Sankofa, and its associated proverb to ‘reach back and get it.’” The Sankofa art hails from the Akan tribe of Ghana.

Lowcountry Center Auditorium at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Daily through Nov. 25. 12-4:30 p.m.

Summer Light: Art By Night: Too hot outside? Cool off by heading out to Brookgreen in the evening for nighttime light displays throughout the gardens as you listen to a concert. There will be different food trucks depending on what day you go and Kona ice every night.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Weekly Wednesday-Saturday through Aug. 21