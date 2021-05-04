Bike week, beer fest and food truck rodeo headline Myrtle Beach’s May festival calendar

It’s springtime in Myrtle Beach, and we’ve had nearly a full month of gorgeous sunny weather.

It’s a great time to get outside, or just get out of the house, so we’ve put together a list of festivals and other events coming your way this May.

Whether you need something for the kids, need a glass — or three — of wine, or want to see a concert after a year of the pandemic, this list should *hopefully* have something for everyone. The biggest event will be Myrtle Beach Bike Week, May 7-16, but there’s so much going on around town this month for the rest of us.

For those already tired of tourist traffic, use this list to mark your calendars for when not to leave the house.

This list is in no way exhaustive. Did we miss something? Shoot Chase Karacostas an email at ckaracostas@thesunnews.com. Admission to many of the events and festivals is free. Check with the event provider before going.

Upcoming festivals

Carnival 1 at Tanger Outlets: An “electrifying midway” with rides, games and fair food. Free admission except Saturday evening.

4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Myrtle Beach

May 5-9.

Carolina Food Truck Rodeo: Come ready to eat and tailgate (does it count if it’s not your truck?) at this two-day event in Florence. Dozens of food trucks from the Carolinas and Georgia will have barbecue, breakfast, cookies — you name it — amid live music and a beer garden.

3300 W Radio Dr. Florence

May 7-8

Myrtle Beach Bike Week: One of the largest motor vehicle events in the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach Bike Week centers around Murrells Inlet’s Suck, Bang, Blow restaurant but is celebrated all around the region with concerts, food, drinking and more.

Murrells Inlet, with other events around Grand Strand

May 7-17

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR: NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series return to Darlington Raceway this month. Tickets available for all three races or you can watch it on Fox Sports 1.

1301 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington

May 7-9

Annual Craft Beerfest: Breweries and craft beer bars from around the region are coming together in Conway for a festival of day-drinking and live music. New South Brewing, Olde Hickory Brewing and Crooked Oak Tavern are among the businesses expected to be there.

Blackwater Market Alley, Downtown Conway

May 8

Fiesta 5K: This race is a chance for North Myrtle Beach residents to have “their own Cinco de Mayo tradition” at North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Landing.

Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

May 8

Grand Strand Comic Con: Special guests, cosplay contests, vendors and artists are gathering inside the former JC Penney at the Myrtle Beach Mall for an event that will make every comic fanatic happy. $5 admission.

10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

May 8-9

Spring Wine Festival in the Gardens: Brookgreen Gardens will host hundreds for wine tastings and live music for its inaugural food and wine event. $30 per person for 10 tastings, additional wine tickets available.

1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

May 8

3rd annual MoveIt! Walk Myrtle Beach: Parkinson Association of the Carolina’s is hosting this virtual event to help raise awareness and fundraise support for battling Parkinson’s disease. Donations welcome.

May 8

Florence Greek Food Festival: This southern European-inspired festival is drive-thru this year with “all of the usual Greek dinners and pastries.” Menu and drive-thru details available online.

2990 S. Cashua Dr., Florence

May 13-15

May Day Plant Sale and Garden Open: Moore Farms Botanical Garden is offering its largest plant sale yet with plants grown onsite for sale alongside other nurseries. Eligible attendees can also get their free COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

100 New Zion Rd., Lake City

May 15

39th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival: Fresh local seafood in Little River with restaurant hopping and festival food around town. Live music offered throughout the weekend. $5 admission.

Historic Little River Waterfront, 4468 Mineola Ave., Little River

May 15-16.

Military Appreciation Days Parade, Picnic and Exhibits: The City of Myrtle Beach will decorate The Market Common area with red, white and blue in celebration of Memorial Day with food, a parade along Farrow Parkway and entertainment.

Farrow Parkway, The Market Common

May 29

Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K: Eighth annual race around the Grand Strand’s historic sculpture garden, and all participants get a free voucher to visit Brookgreen Gardens again at a later date.

1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

May 30

Veterans’ March: The City of Myrtle Beach says this event is a chance for solemn remembrance of America’s lost heroes and a chance to observe Memorial Day. Members of the public are welcome.

Ocean Boulevard, 16th to 9th Avenues North

May 31

Carolina Country Music Fest 2021: No this isn’t happening in May, but you’ll want to mark your calendars, and maybe even buy tickets now, for one of the largest country music festivals in the South. The lineup includes Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini and dozens more. Various ticket and parking options available.

812 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

June 10-13

Recurring events

Groovin’ on the Green: This Friday night concert series will have a new music group each week in May for free. To-go food and drinks available at nearby restaurants in Downtown Conway.

200 Laurel St., Conway

Weekly on Fridays, May 7-21.

The Musicology of the Gullah Geechee Culture: Brookgreen Gardens is offering weekly interactive presentations on the Gullah Geechee culture, heritage and music starting May 5. Virtual options available.

1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Weekly on Wednesdays, May-September.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: The Grand Strand’s minor league baseball team returns this May for its first games in nearly two years. They’ll play throughout the summer, with five-game series running Tuesday-Saturday every week. The first home series is against the Augusta GreenJackets and starts May 11. Full schedule available online.

1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

May 11-16 vs. Augusta GreenJackets. More games through September.