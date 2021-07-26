This Steve Harvey Morning Show regular is bringing his comedy to Myrtle Beach

Watch out deh now. J Anthony Brown is bringing his comedy to the Myrtle Beach area.

The regular on The Steve Harvey Morning Show will perform three nightly shows from Sept. 3-5 over Labor Day Weekend at the Asher Theatre.

Brown appears on the Steve Harvey show, the No. 1 syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., every Monday and Friday, and hosts his own top hits countdown show on weekends on iHeartRadio.

The Columbia native is also a cast member of the Tyler Perry-produced television show Assisted Living on BET, and has published an art book.

Asher Theatre is owned by James Stephens, who is known as and performs as “The Man of A Thousand Voices.” Brown said he is open to returning to the theater for future shows.

“This is a good opportunity,” Brown said. “Being from Columbia, I’ve never been able to work in Myrtle Beach. There’s a large urban market down there, with a large crossover market. The thing about James’ club is it’s not just urban, it’s a beach town so you have a cross section, a diverse section of customers who will come out. Since I started in comedy clubs where there were all white patrons, then I moved to work in clubs that were all black patrons, I know how to make ‘people’ laugh.”

Brown, who is noted for the catch phrase “watch out deh now” and was on The Tom Joyner Morning Show for two decades until late 2016, has been honored for his comedic talents with such accolades as the Peabody Award and the NAACP Image Award.

Brown has businesses with the J Spot name — a comedy club in Los Angeles and clothing store. He’s had the comedy club for 11 years but it has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. “COVID shut us down and I’m in the process of opening back up. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully COVID doesn’t shut us down again,” said Brown, who splits time between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Brown was working as a tailor in Atlanta before getting into comedy. He honed his craft and learned the comedy business as the host for five years of a gong show at Mr. V’s in Atlanta, then began regularly working comedy clubs.

He moved to Los Angeles to work in television and was a writer on the late-night talk show The Arsenio Hall Show, and later on the sitcoms The Parent ‘Hood and Me and The Boys.

Brown hosted two consecutive seasons of BET’s highly-rated Comic View, and has performed on Vibe, Def Comedy Jam, It’s Showtime at the Apollo, An Evening at the Improv and The Oprah Winfrey Show. As an actor, he’s had recurring roles on Moesha, Living Single and The Parent ‘Hood.

Tickets can be purchased through the Asher Theatre website.