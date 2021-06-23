New comedic game show at Myrtle Beach area theater to put married couples to the test

Spouses will put their knowledge of each other to the test, and a live audience will see it all happen in a new comedic game show coming to the Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach this summer.

“After The ‘I Do’s’ ” features married couples answering revealing questions that illustrate how much they do or don’t know about each other. The couples score points for matching answers and are competing for prizes.

Show creator and executive producer Vernita Griffith says it’s part comedy, part competition and part reality show. It’s similar to “The Newlywed Game” but couples can be married any length of time. There will be three couples in each competition, and two competitions per show.

“We ask questions of the couples that take them right up to the line of ‘Uh oh,’ without being out of order,” Griffith said.

The show will be held on six consecutive Wednesdays from July 21 through Aug. 25.

It costs $35 and includes a Southern fare dinner beginning at 6 p.m. “We don’t want them to go to sleep so we need the show to be good,” Griffith joked.

The two competitions beginning at 7 p.m. are separated by a period of audience interaction with the host and the awarding of door prizes.

“What’s important to me is that people get what they come for, and that’s a good time,” Griffith said. “It’s extremely important that I hear nothing but laughter. I need to give people their money’s worth.”

After The ‘I Do’s’ had a six-episode season on WLFL CW22 television in Raleigh, N.C., and was held live in front of audiences in North Carolina’s Triangle area three times beginning in February 2018, all prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The live shows were held at the Clayton Center in Clayton, Duke Energy Center in Raleigh, and the Rhythms Live theater and music hall in Durham. Juwanna Mann star Miguel Nunez Jr. hosted the third version, which featured a pastors show and second show with past participants.

“It was extremely successful all three times,” Griffith said. “People enjoyed them. They were funny.”

The dinner game show “After the ‘I Do’s’ ” will have a six-week run at the Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach on Wednesdays beginning July 21. Courtesy of Vernita Griffith

Actor and comedian Brian T. Shirley will host the first show and may continue to host for the first three shows. A second comedian will host the fourth show and possibly final three shows.

There will be at least one show featuring pastors, and there may be other shows with specific professions.

The shows will be approximately 2:45 from dinner to end.

All audience members in the first Asher Theatre show will receive a gift bag.

Potential contestants can register at the show website. Tickets can be purchased there or the Asher Theatre website.

The game show is in a sense a continuation of Griffith’s previous profession.

She spent 20 years in a nonprofit organization as a director of marriage enrichment and responsible fatherhood programs.

“I just like helping people be married in a good way,” Griffith said. “The game show shows people’s real marriage. . . . It’s love that keeps you together and laughing through it all, and that’s what I want people to see through the game show.”

Murder mystery, other entertainment

The Asher Theatre has a busy summer schedule.

The interactive murder mystery dinner show “Murder at the Cotton Club” is scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday from July 1 until Christmas.

The dinner for the mystery show consists of pineapple barbecue chicken, green beans, rice pilaf, Hawaiian rolls and vanilla crème pound cake with chocolate drizzle.

The live Motown tribute show “Motown ‘59” will be held at 7 p.m. every Saturday. It features the music of The Temptations, Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Boys II Men and more. A Southern dinner before the show at 6:15 p.m. is optional.

The Delfonics of Philadelphia will perform a 3 p.m. show on July 4, 3Stax Presents “Soulful Rhythms” is on Sept. 4, and a Luther Vandross tribute is Sept. 5.

