American Billboard Award-winning Christian rock band Skillet to play area drive-in show

Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning Christian rock band Skillet is coming to the Grand Strand area to play at a drive-in.

The concert is next Saturday, June 12, from 6-10:30 p.m. at Stateline Movie Time Drive-In, which is at 851 Dothan Road in Tabor City, N.C. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk.

The concert is part of Skillet’s Drive-In Theater Tour that is raising money for Food for the Hungry and its efforts to end human hunger and poverty.

Skillet is performing with openers Colton Dixon and Jordan Feliz, as it is on the entire tour, which has at least 16 dates in June in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

Formed in 1996, Skillet has dominated Christian rock charts and its hard rock vibe has also resonated with mainstream rock fans.

The band has released 10 studio albums as well as several additional video, live and compilation albums.

It has received two Grammy Award nominations and won a Billboard Music Award for the certified double-platinum album “Awake.”

Skillet’s singles that have received significant radio play include Monster, Feel Invincible, Hero, Legendary, Awake and Alive, Rise, The Resistance, Not Gonna Die, Legendary and Save Me.

Tickets are between $88 and $250 depending on the parking spot with a maximum of six people per car. They are available online. The $250 spots were sold out Wednesday.

Packaged food including drinks are available for purchase. Coolers are allowed for $10, which garners a raffle ticket for prizes being awarded.

“I’m changing the face of drive-in movie theaters. I’m more than a movie theater, I’m an event venue,” said Sherry Barnes, a Tabor City, N.C., resident who owns and operates the theater.

Barnes is also supporting Toys for Tots through the concert. A new packaged toy receives a free popcorn.