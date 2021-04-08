Entertainment

Police Academy’s ‘Motor Mouth’ to appear at Myrtle Beach theater in fundraising show

If you go see Michael Winslow, you are likely to hear something you’ve never heard come out of a human mouth.

Winslow, billed as “The Man of Ten Thousand Sound Effects” who gained fame as the character Larvell “Motor Mouth” Jones in a series of Police Academy movies, will appear at the Asher Theatre in the Myrtle Beach area on April 23-24.

Winslow’s appearance on Friday, April 23 is part of the eighth annual Learn2Laugh fundraiser for students at MacCormac College of Chicago, the oldest private non-profit two-year college in Illinois. It will be livestreamed as a virtual fundraiser for the school.

Theater owner James Stephens III, “The Man of a Thousand Voices” who has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, MTV and at the Apollo Theater, will also perform, and the evening will include live music featuring Motown and pop hits, and auction items.

Stephens and Winslow have a second show at 2 p.m. April 24.

Winslow, 62, was featured in seven Police Academy movies and he has also appeared in Spaceballs, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie and Nice Dreams, The Love Boat, and commercials for Cadbury and GEICO.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.ashertheatre.com or by calling 843-903-3100. The livestream is accessible virtually to anyone who purchases a ticket. More information is available at MacCormac.edu or by calling 312-922-1884.

The Asher Theatre has weekly entertainment featuring Stephens on Fridays and the Motown tribute show Motown 59 on Saturdays. Upcoming special events include an Otis Redding tribute the last Saturday of April-June, Lionel Richie tribute on Mother’s Day April 29 – mothers get half off – Ray Charles tribute on Father’s Day June 20 – fathers get half off – and Divas of Soul tribute featuring Kay Love from May 1-June 24.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina university and athletics, and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the 1992 Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a reporter at The Sun News since 1993 after working at papers in Texas and Massachusetts. He has earned eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 20 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.
  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

Review: Intergalactic drama ‘Voyagers’ squeezes the joy out of space travel

Entertainment

Spain: Work due for auction from $1,800 may be a Caravaggio

April 08, 2021 12:33 PM

Entertainment

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

April 08, 2021 12:31 PM

TV

LeVar Burton’s fans want him to host ‘Jeopardy!’ and he is there for it

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, April 8, 2021

April 08, 2021 11:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service