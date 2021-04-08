Police Academy’s ‘Motor Mouth’ to appear at Myrtle Beach theater in fundraising show

If you go see Michael Winslow, you are likely to hear something you’ve never heard come out of a human mouth.

Winslow, billed as “The Man of Ten Thousand Sound Effects” who gained fame as the character Larvell “Motor Mouth” Jones in a series of Police Academy movies, will appear at the Asher Theatre in the Myrtle Beach area on April 23-24.

Winslow’s appearance on Friday, April 23 is part of the eighth annual Learn2Laugh fundraiser for students at MacCormac College of Chicago, the oldest private non-profit two-year college in Illinois. It will be livestreamed as a virtual fundraiser for the school.

Theater owner James Stephens III, “The Man of a Thousand Voices” who has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, MTV and at the Apollo Theater, will also perform, and the evening will include live music featuring Motown and pop hits, and auction items.

Stephens and Winslow have a second show at 2 p.m. April 24.

Winslow, 62, was featured in seven Police Academy movies and he has also appeared in Spaceballs, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie and Nice Dreams, The Love Boat, and commercials for Cadbury and GEICO.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.ashertheatre.com or by calling 843-903-3100. The livestream is accessible virtually to anyone who purchases a ticket. More information is available at MacCormac.edu or by calling 312-922-1884.

The Asher Theatre has weekly entertainment featuring Stephens on Fridays and the Motown tribute show Motown 59 on Saturdays. Upcoming special events include an Otis Redding tribute the last Saturday of April-June, Lionel Richie tribute on Mother’s Day April 29 – mothers get half off – Ray Charles tribute on Father’s Day June 20 – fathers get half off – and Divas of Soul tribute featuring Kay Love from May 1-June 24.