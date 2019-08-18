Myrtle Beach comedy club owner charged after hitting security guard with car, police say

Myrtle Beach businessman purchases comedy club at Broadway at the Beach Myrtle Beach businessman Freddie Rick, who wants to give a career as a stand-up comedian a chance, has purchased Carolina Comedy Club at Broadway at the Beach. He plans to bring in some big-name acts and also work the stage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach businessman Freddie Rick, who wants to give a career as a stand-up comedian a chance, has purchased Carolina Comedy Club at Broadway at the Beach. He plans to bring in some big-name acts and also work the stage.

The owner of a Broadway at the Beach comedy club is facing an aggravated assault charge for hitting a security guard with his vehicle after being told he couldn’t go past a barricade, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Freddie Everett Rick, 52, who owns Carolina Comedy Club in Broadway at the Beach’s The Avenue, was arrested Friday night and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the report states. He also faces an ordinance for careless operation, police records say.

Police responded to Broadway at the Beach’s parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Friday in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, according to the report. Rick told an officer he was the owner of the comedy club and was trying to deliver items to his store before the security guard told him she could not move the barricade until she got approval from a supervisor, the report states.

Rick began yelling and cussing, got out of the vehicle and moved the barricade before driving through and striking the security guard in the knee with his vehicle, the woman told police. The victim said Rick was angry she did not know who he was and that she could only move the barricade for first responders, according to the report.

Surveillance video matched the victim’s claims, the report states.

The security guard was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where tests revealed she suffered a sprained knee in the incident, according to the report. Rick was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, the report states.

Rick was released on personal recognizance bond Saturday, online records show.

Rick, a Myrtle Beach businessman, purchased the comedy club, located at 1318 Celebrity Circle, on May 23.

Carolina Comedy Club is one of two full-time comedy venues in Myrtle Beach along with the longstanding Comedy Cabana.