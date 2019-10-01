Wrestling card featuring former WCW grappler The Maestro is this weekend in NMB

SHARE COPY LINK

The Maestro of Wrestling is coming to North Myrtle Beach.

The former World Championship Wrestling member is part of a United Professional Wrestling Association (UPWA) card Saturday night at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.

The Maestro, who is also known as Stro and Papa Stro, will face defending champion Kenny Bengal for the Carolinas Championship. Stro is a former Carolinas champion as well.

The 12th annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament - Southern Bracket features eight tag teams. Others on the card include Team Sexxy, The Show Stopper, Titans, Joe Harrison, Mason Myles and New Age Villains.

The winners of the Southern Bracket and Northern Bracket being contested Oct 19 in New Jersey will face the tag team champions in the New Year’s Massacre 2020 triple threat match on Jan. 18 in Wilmington, N.C.

Matches begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults and $5 for children with a paying adult. Tickets increase $5 Saturday. They are available at www.theupwa.com or at the door.

The tournament is named after UPWA Owner Donald Brower’s special needs uncle who passed away in 1997 and was a big supporter of his nephews dream to be involved in pro wrestling.