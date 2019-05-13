Scott Steiner, The Barbarian and Swoggle. See others in a free Bike Week wrestling event

Scott Steiner will face The Barbarian on Wednesday in Beaver Brawl Bike Week 2019 at Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. Up to nine matches will start at 6 p.m. Submitted photo

Big Poppa Pump is coming to the Grand Strand, and he’ll be faced with a barbarian in a free wrestling event Wednesday.

Scott Steiner, who starred in both the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF) organizations, is headlining a wrestling card at Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet called Beaver Brawl Bike Week 2019.

Up to nine matches will begin at 6 p.m. in an outdoor ring and festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Steiner will face The Barbarian of WCW, WWF and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) fame, in the headlining match. Steiner teamed with brother to form one of the most formidable tag teams in wrestling history and also had individual success.

Hornswoggle, a dwarf wrestler who has been a member of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Impact Wrestling as Swoggle, will also be appearing.

In addition, female wrestlers Savannah Evans and Madi Maxx will square off, and John Skyler, formerly of WWE affiliate NXT Wrestling, and Caleb Konley of Impact Wrestling will face each other in the squared circle.

The event is sanctioned by the South Carolina Athletic Commission, and the Carolina Wrestling Federation Mid-Atlantic is co-promoting some of the early matches.

Former professional wrestler Joey Denson of North Myrtle Beach is the event’s founder and promoter, and it is his first event in those capacities.

“I definitely want to bring good wrestling back to the beach,” Denson said. “There hasn’t been any here in a while. It’s good old-fashioned Mid-Atlantic style.”

Denson, who first moved to the Grand Strand in 1993, went through the WCW Power Plant training school in 1998-99. He spent eight months in the WCW, including six as the main security guard on WCW Monday Nitro who took beatings about once a month from the likes of Bill Goldberg, Randy Savage and Scott Steiner, and had to catch Rey Mysterio after he was thrown from the ring by Bam Bam Bigelow.

In his wrestling career, he faced Tony Atlas, Chris Benoit, The Iron Sheik and Earthquake John Tenta, and wrestled for a title in Europe against Tarzan Boy Darren as Joey Grendle.

He’d now like to hold more wrestling cards in the area.

“This is something I really like doing and I’d love to keep doing this,” said Denson, a floor host at Thee DollHouse. “It started with a guy at work asking if he thought we could put on a show in the winter time when it’s slow. I started looking into it and with all the hoops you have to jump through with the athletic commission we couldn’t get it in time for the winter.”

Steiner will have a meet and greet event at Thee DollHouse in Atlantic Beach from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, and the Beaver Brawl championship belt is being raffled off for $10 per ticket, with the drawing at 11 p.m. Saturday at Thee DollHouse. Raffle tickets will be available at the matches and DollHouse.