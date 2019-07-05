Pauly Shore, J.J. Walker among upcoming Comedy Cabana performers. See who else is coming

Comedian Pauly Shore of “Encino Man” and “Totally Pauly.” Invision/AP

J.J. Walker, who was the star of the 1970s TV sitcom “Good Times,” and 1990s comedy icon Pauly Shore are among the comedians performing upcoming shows at the Comedy Cabana in Myrtle Beach.

Shore is scheduled to perform a pair of shows on July 28. He became one of the biggest comics in the 1990s after his MTV show “Totally Pauly” ran for six years, leading to numerous TV and film roles including “Encino Man,” “Son in Law,” “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now” and “Bio Dome.”

Recently, Shore released “Pauly Shore Stands Alone,” a road documentary that follows him as he performs in obscure towns throughout Wisconsin while dealing with his personal life back home. It appeared on Showtime and is currently on Amazon Prime.

Additionally, Shore released a series of video interviews in May 2017 for the “Pauly Shore Podcast Show.”



Walker, who played J.J. “Kid Dy-no-mite” Evans on Good Times, is scheduled to perform Oct. 25-26. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series in 1975 and 1976.

Walker was named Time Magazine’s Comedian Of The Decade for the 1970s, wrote a New York Times best-selling book, had two Grammy Nominated Comedy Albums and filmed an upcoming stand-up special.

Other special events at the Comedy Cabana this summer and fall include performances by Greg Morton, Bob Nelson and Kevin Farley.

Morton, scheduled for July 8-14, is on the current 14th season of “America’s Got Talent” and his Star Wars impressions skit prompted judge Howie Mandel to say, “I can’t believe there isn’t a banner in Vegas with your name as the headliner on it.” He has entertained audiences for 35 years, opening for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall.

Nelson, who was was Rodney Dangerfield’s opening act for eight of Dangerfield’s most popular years, is scheduled to perform Aug. 23-25. His act includes a series of characters such as the lovable nerd Eppy Epperman, punchy boxer Jiffy Jeff and chicken rancher Wilby Stuckinson. He had two HBO specials including “Nelson Schmelson.”

Farley, the brother of the late former “Saturday Night Live” and movie star Chris Farley, is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1. He studied at Second City in Chicago and has appeared in films including “Black Sheep” with his brother and “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler. His numerous TV appearances include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Just Shoot Me,” “The Today Show,” “The View,” and “Good Morning America.”

Farley’s current TV show is the Netflix series “F is for Family.”

Comedy Cabana is located at 9588 North Kings Highway. Tickets are for sale on the http://comedycabana.com/ website or by calling 843-449-4242.