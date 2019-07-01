Myrtle Beach theater diversifying entertainment with Motown show, comedy, tribute bands

Las Vegas headliner opens show in Myrtle Beach James Stephens III, The Man of 1,000 voices, opened the Asher Theatre on April 13, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK James Stephens III, The Man of 1,000 voices, opened the Asher Theatre on April 13, 2018.

The Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach’s Waccamaw Center is bringing in a variety of acts to town in July and is offering buy one, get one specials on most of them.

Motown 59, a Motor City Tribute Show featuring the D. Myers Band, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 3 with an additional 12 dates in July and more throughout August. The Sahara Reggae Band, a Bob Marley celebration band, is July 5-6. The Hello Adele Tribute band is July 12-13, Johnny Mathis tribute artist David Robbins is July 19-20, and “Southern Soul Americana” Christian comedian Lisa Mills is July 26-27.

All of those acts will be appearing with James Stephens, The Man of a Thousand Voices and the theater’s owner and house entertainer, and are included in the The Asher Theatre Summer Fest 2019 2 for 1 Special. Tickets are generally $40 for the events.

Comedians Chris Paul and Huggy Lowdown from the Tom Joyner Morning Show will perform a pair of special event shows at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 6 that is not part of the 2-for-1 special. Tickets are between $25 and $50 depending on the seating.

Locals can also get half off tickets to the specified shows by going to http://ashertheatre.com/ and typing the promotional code: LOVE YOU LOCALS.

Other shows scheduled this year include The Persuaders on Aug. 9-10, Church The Musical beginning in September and The Spirit and Soul of Christmas show beginning in November. For more information visit the website or call 843-903-3100.