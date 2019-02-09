Jeezy coming to House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. Here’s when you can see him

A Grammy Award-nominated rapper is set to “Put On” a show in North Myrtle Beach.

Jeezy — previously known as Young Jeezy — is scheduled to perform at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. March 9.

Jeezy has been nominated for Grammys for songs “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Amazing with Kanye West, “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies and “I Do” featuring Jay-Z and Andre 3000. He won a BET Viewer’s Choice Award in 2010 while collaborating with Rihanna for the song “Hard” and won a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Collaboration for the remix of the song “I’m So Hood.”

Jeezy, who is based in Atlanta, also has been nominated for other BET awards.

This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.

Feb. 16: SiriusXM Outlaw Country Presents Jamey Johnson

Feb. 17: Tesla’s Shock USA Tour

Feb. 22: Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019

March 8: Dropkick Murphys 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

March 15: Walker Hayes

March 16: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque

March 22: Buckethead

March 29: The Marshall Tucker Band

March 30: Scotty McCreery

April 13: Chase Rice

April 18: Lil Baby: The New Generation Tour

April 27: Blue October: The King Tour

May 10-11: Shinedown

May 12: Parkway Drive

July 25: Iration: Live From Paradise! with Popper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro