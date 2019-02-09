Jeezy coming to House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. Here’s when you can see him

A Grammy Award-nominated rapper is set to “Put On” a show in North Myrtle Beach.
Jeezy — previously known as Young Jeezy — is scheduled to perform at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. March 9.
Jeezy has been nominated for Grammys for songs “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Amazing with Kanye West, “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies and “I Do” featuring Jay-Z and Andre 3000. He won a BET Viewer’s Choice Award in 2010 while collaborating with Rihanna for the song “Hard” and won a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Collaboration for the remix of the song “I’m So Hood.”
Jeezy, who is based in Atlanta, also has been nominated for other BET awards.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.
Feb. 16: SiriusXM Outlaw Country Presents Jamey Johnson
Feb. 17: Tesla’s Shock USA Tour
Feb. 22: Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019
March 8: Dropkick Murphys 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour
March 15: Walker Hayes
March 16: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque
March 22: Buckethead
March 29: The Marshall Tucker Band
March 30: Scotty McCreery
April 13: Chase Rice
April 18: Lil Baby: The New Generation Tour
April 27: Blue October: The King Tour
May 10-11: Shinedown
May 12: Parkway Drive
July 25: Iration: Live From Paradise! with Popper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
