Shinedown coming to the House of Blues. Here’s when you can see them, other acts in NMB

By David Wetzel

January 13, 2019 01:24 PM

Shinedown is coming to the Grand Strand.

The popular rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to perform two nights in a row, May 10-11, at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.

Shinedown has had 13 Billboard Charts No. 1 hits, including singles such as “45,” “The Sound of Madness” and “Save me.” It has also been nominated for various awards throughout the years.

This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues throughout the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.

Jan. 31: Chippendales: Let’s Misbehave Tour

Feb. 1: Whiskey Myers: Die Rockin’ Tour

Feb. 2: Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce

Feb. 9: Walk the Moon

Feb. 17: Tesla’s Shock USA Tour

Feb. 22: Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019

March 8: Dropkick Murphys 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

March 15: Walker Hayes

March 22: Buckethead

March 29: The Marshall Tucker Band

March 30: Scotty McCreery

April 27: Blue October: The King Tour

May 10-11: Shinedown

May 12: Parkway Drive

