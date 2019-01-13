Shinedown coming to the House of Blues. Here’s when you can see them, other acts in NMB

Shinedown is coming to the Grand Strand.
The popular rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to perform two nights in a row, May 10-11, at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.
Shinedown has had 13 Billboard Charts No. 1 hits, including singles such as “45,” “The Sound of Madness” and “Save me.” It has also been nominated for various awards throughout the years.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues throughout the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.
Jan. 31: Chippendales: Let’s Misbehave Tour
Feb. 1: Whiskey Myers: Die Rockin’ Tour
Feb. 2: Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce
Feb. 9: Walk the Moon
Feb. 17: Tesla’s Shock USA Tour
Feb. 22: Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019
March 8: Dropkick Murphys 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour
March 15: Walker Hayes
March 22: Buckethead
March 29: The Marshall Tucker Band
March 30: Scotty McCreery
April 27: Blue October: The King Tour
May 10-11: Shinedown
May 12: Parkway Drive
