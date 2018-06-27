'I'm 100 percent a hustler:' Myrtle Beach native makes debut on CBS reality show

Myrtle Beach native Rachel Swindler made her debut on CBS’ Big Brother Wednesday night.

“I’m 100 percent a hustler, if you’re in Las Vegas, you kind of have to be,” said the 29-year-old Vegas showgirl during her introduction. “I’m a master of the art of manipulation and flirtation a little bit. I’m definitely going to be a fierce woman competitor.”

Swindler was relatively quiet during the first hour of the debut. That hour included cast introductions and the contestant’s first experience in the Big Brother house, which mainly involved excited greetings and happy screams.

She caught the attention of life coach and contestant Kaitlyn Herman.

“She has a red aura,” Herman said. “Red auras typically create the most friction.”

The show consists of a group of people sharing one house with one bathroom, with various competitions throughout the show.

Cast members are voted off throughout the season, but Swindler came through without a scratch in the first episode.

According to her CBS bio page, Swindler said she planned to win by balancing her “social and physical game. I already look physically threatening, so I want to try and downplay that as much as possible, at least in the beginning.”

The next episode will air Thursday night at 9 p.m.