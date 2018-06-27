Myrtle Beach native debuts on Big Brother Wednesday night

Myrtle Beach native Rachel Swindler, 29, is making her debut on CBS's Big Brother Wednesday night.
Swindler, who is an entertainer in Las Vegas and whose friends call her "Craychel," is appearing on the show's debut Wednesday night from 8 to 9:30.
The show features a group of contestants who live in a one-bathroom house together under 24-hour surveillance. One of the cast members is voted off the show each week and the winner gets $500,000, according to the show's page.
Swindler, who describes herself as "sarcastic, loyal and passionate," in her Big Brother bio page, says her favorite activities are live music, sporting events and working out.
"My strategy for winning this game is to have a balance between my social and physical game," Swindler said, according to her bio page. "I already look physically threatening, so I want to try and downplay that as much as possible, at least in the beginning."
She said she plans to take a bible, foam roller and picture of her family into the house with her, adding that the worst part will be not having any contact with the outside world.
Fun facts about her include her "killer monkey impression" and her "power over men to make huge tips on the job."
In an interview with CBS, she said she's not worried about having to share a bathroom with the other cast members.
"I worked at a theme park one time where I shared one bathroom with 12 people, so I’m used to uncomfortable living situations," she said in the interview.
Ultimately if she's a finalist, she said she'd rather lose the show if it meant America would love her.
"I’m not going to lose the whole game but if it came down to it, I don’t want America to hate me," she said in the interview.
