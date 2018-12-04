Homepage

Update: Bloodied driver suspected of DUI apprehended after crash causes outage in NMB

By Alan Blondin and Jason Lee

December 04, 2018 10:25 PM

By
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Much of North Myrtle Beach has been without power Tuesday night since a white van crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Little River Neck Road and Hill Street.

The crash snapped the pole, leaving high tension power lines lying in the street and causing North Myrtle Beach public safety to close Little River Neck Road for a couple hours until approximately 10:30 p.m.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said in a release that about 4.500 people lost power and a Santee Cooper crew from Conway to North Myrtle Beach was set to begin work on repairing the high tension lines at about 9:30 p.m. and the work may take a few hours or longer.

Police received several calls related to the outage, including people stuck in elevators.

Witnesses said they saw a bloodied man who was believed to be the driver of the van running from the scene of the wreck, and North Myrtle Beach battalion fire chief Todd Davis said the suspected driver has been apprehended. The city’s release said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

