Driver is apprehended after crash causes power outage in much of North Myrtle Beach

Much of North Myrtle Beach has been without power Tuesday night since a white van crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Little River Neck Road and Hill Street.
The crash snapped the pole, leaving power lines lying in the street and causing North Myrtle Beach public safety to close Little River Neck Road.
Police received several calls related to the outage, including people stuck in elevators.
Witnesses said they saw a bloodied man who was believed to be the driver of the van running from the scene of the wreck, and North Myrtle Beach battalion fire chief Todd Davis said the suspected driver has been apprehended.
