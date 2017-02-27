Gas, brake. Gas, brake. NASCAR’s new format once again has it running on empty.

I confess: I once was a big NASCAR fan but now consider myself a mere casual observer.
After tuning in for Sunday’s Daytona 500, my interest is sure to wane even further.
After hearing Owen Wilson utter auto racing’s most famous words – “Gentlemen, start your engines!” – I quickly realized the product that followed was nothing like the one that captivated me as a kid.
My first thought was, “What in the heck is this?”
Stages? OK, so yeah, I certainly had to use Google to try to figure this thing out. I knew NASCAR was introducing new rules this year, but I had yet to look into just how different it would be.
Well, it might just require a math tutor.
The gist is that drivers are rewarded points for finishing in the top 10 of the three stages of a race, with the winner of each earning “playoff points” that can be carried over to the “playoffs,” essentially what used to be the Chase. There are several other ways to earn bonus points along the way and drivers are also awarded points based on overall race finish.
The playoffs will once again feature a series of rounds that lead to eliminations en route to a “Final Four” for the final race.
Whew. And that was just my version of Cliffs Notes.
As if lengthy cautions weren’t enough to make races drag on way too long, now we have intermissions that are purposely built in, further disrupting the race flow. I’d rather see the drivers keep their feet on the gas pedal.
It would also be nice to be able to tune in without the need to constantly consult a rule book during the Sunday drive.
I understand that NASCAR has constantly been tweaking its formats because of waning interest in the product, which just over a decade ago was the fastest-growing sport.
However, sometimes reinventing the wheel leads to flat tires.
I remember a time when drivers were rewarded for consistency in a system where they could conceivably win a Cup title without even winning a race in a particular season.
Well, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Therefore, NASCAR started to move the sport toward increasingly rewarding race winners, with the Chase steadily adding incentives for those showing up in Victory Lane during the season.
As the Chase morphed, the ratings still didn’t trend upward. Now, we have an even more complicated system.
Will stage racing rev up the ratings? I doubt it.
What NASCAR has been doing is the equivalent of someone taking a car with no problems into a mechanic and pulling out of the garage with issues that didn’t previously exist.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Unfortunately for NASCAR, it is several tune-ups too late.
