Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 07, 2017 8:15 PM

Buies Creek ties Minor League record with seven home runs in win over Pelicans

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Buies Creek Astros 12, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6

Turning point

The Astros set the tone for the afternoon in their first at-bat when Jason Martin homered to lead off the game. Anibal Sierra added a three-run shot in the first and Jason Martin and Kyle Tucker homered in the second as Buies Creek built an 8-1 lead after two. The Astros went on to tie a Minor League Baseball record with seven home runs as Martin hit two more and Pat Porter blasted one.

Offensive star

Martin, who homered in all three of his at-bats, drove in five runs and more than doubled his season homer total (5) after entering the game with just two.

Decision takers

Winner: Astros starter Matt Bower (2-0), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out three in five innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Ryan Kellogg (1-2), who allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and struck out seven in four innings.

By the numbers

3Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings

4RBIs by Myrtle Beach’s Daniel Spingola

7Minor League Baseball record-tying amount of home runs by the Astros on Sunday

Keeping record

Buies Creek 20-11, Myrtle Beach 17-14

Up next

Myrtle Beach at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Tuesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday
A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season 1:19

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash 0:57

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash

View More Video

Sports Videos