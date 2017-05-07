Buies Creek ties Minor League record with seven home runs in win over Pelicans

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 12, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6
Turning point
The Astros set the tone for the afternoon in their first at-bat when Jason Martin homered to lead off the game. Anibal Sierra added a three-run shot in the first and Jason Martin and Kyle Tucker homered in the second as Buies Creek built an 8-1 lead after two. The Astros went on to tie a Minor League Baseball record with seven home runs as Martin hit two more and Pat Porter blasted one.
Offensive star
Martin, who homered in all three of his at-bats, drove in five runs and more than doubled his season homer total (5) after entering the game with just two.
Decision takers
Winner: Astros starter Matt Bower (2-0), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out three in five innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Ryan Kellogg (1-2), who allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and struck out seven in four innings.
By the numbers
3Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings
4RBIs by Myrtle Beach’s Daniel Spingola
7Minor League Baseball record-tying amount of home runs by the Astros on Sunday
Keeping record
Buies Creek 20-11, Myrtle Beach 17-14
Up next
Myrtle Beach at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Tuesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments