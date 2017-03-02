Cubs legends and numerous giveaways included in Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2017 promotions

A Cubs-A-Palooza weekend that will include appearances by Chicago Cubs legends Andre Dawson and Bill Buckner is among the game-day promotions the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will employ at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark this upcoming season.
A Replica World Series Trophy Giveaway and a talking Jason Heyward Bobblehead Giveaway will also part of the 2017 season, which begins on the road on April 6.
A four-game series against Lynchburg will open the home schedule from April 13-16 and feature post-game fireworks on April 13, a 2016 Carolina League Championship Banner Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on April 14, Special Olympics Night and post-game fireworks on April 15, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny and a post-game helicopter candy drop on April 16.
Cubs-A-Palooza is a salute to the Pelicans major league affiliate and its 2016 World Series championship season and will be held June 24-26.
The first day will feature an appearance by Baseball Hall of Famer “The Hawk” Dawson, who played for the Cubs from 1987-1992, and a Taste of Chicago. Day two includes an appearance by Bucker, who played for the Cubs from 1077-83, a Replica World Series Trophy Giveaway and fireworks. Pelicans Ballpark will be transformed into Cubstock for a Woodstock-themed night with a Cubs twist including a Joe Maddon-inspired Groovy Bandana Giveaway and fireworks.
The Jason Heyward Talking Bobblehead Giveaway, honoring the former Pelican who gave his Cubs team a pep talk during a rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series, will take place on July 15.
Other promotions include Splash’s Birthday & Bike Giveaway (May 7), Bark in the Park (April 26 and Aug. 23), Fathers Day Redemption Night (June 22), the Tidelands Health ColorBurst 5K (Aug. 12), Old School Hip Hop Night (Aug. 24), and Bring Your Own Instrument Night (Aug. 26).
The season will also include the return of weekly specials such as Craft [Beer] Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Local Appreciation Saturdays, BOGO hot dog Wednesdays, and introduce Foodie Fridays featuring an oyster roast, shrimp boil, pig pickinʹ and wings-a-palooza.
The promotions will begin this upcoming Thursday with a St. Patrickʹs Day Celebration to mark the release of single-game tickets for purchase. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. and the Irish-themed celebration from 4-7 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field will feature entertainment, giveaways, and food and drink specials.
Tickets will be available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on March 10. Beginning Monday, fans can purchase a combo package for between $22-$26 that includes a ticket to the Battle of the Beaches, an exhibition game on April 5 with the New York Yankees affiliate Charleston RiverDogs, and opening night at Pelicans Ballpark on April 13.
