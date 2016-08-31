Soon arrival of inclement weather wreaks havoc on HS football schedule

In his previous role as athletic director, Conway's Chuck Jordan would monitor the weather report like a hawk, every change in the forecast having a role in deciding whether a sporting event will be played or not.
“These days, I honestly only think about the weather report when it comes time to paint the field,” the longtime football coach joked. “It really isn't something I worry all that much about now.”
But sometimes Mother Nature has a mind of her own, and as a result tends to drag everyone else along for the ride.
Expecting a several inches of rain and gusty winds to arrive as early as Thursday due to the arrival of a tropical weather system, area football teams are facing tough choices — keep their games on Friday night and risk playing in a quagmire, or move them up a day and play Thursday evening.
Four local programs have already made their decision, as matchup so between Carolina Forest and St. James, Carvers Bay and Waccamaw, along with Andrews and Georgetown will be played on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach also was ahead of the curve, choosing early Wednesday to move its home game with West Brunswick to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other Grand Strand area football teams are expected to make a decision by late Wednesday morning.
Among them is the game between Myrtle Beach and West Florence. Originallyscheduled for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., the game could be moved to an earlier kickoff time.
Games still scheduled for Friday include (as of 10 a.m., Wednesday):
▪ Aynor at Green Sea Floyds
▪ Wilson at Conway
▪ Loris at South Columbus (N.C.)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments