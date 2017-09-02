How Conway turned a tiger fight into a mismatch at Wilson

Quarterback D’Wuan Grainger threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night as Conway improved to 3-0 with a 37-7 win over Wilson.
Two of Grainger’s touchdowns were to East Carolina commit Juwan Moody, while Pooh Brantley caught the other. Conway accounted for 420 yards total offense.
“That’s a quality 5A opponent,” said Wilson football coach Derek Howard of Conway. “I picked them as the lower-state representative for 5A. That’s my pick. If they continue to progress, I think they’ll get there.”
Conway used the run to set up the pass with players like Antonio Long (18 rushes for 79 yards) and Tate Finklea (10 for 58).
“When you’ve got a lot of good players, ultimately, I think the offense is always at an advantage,” Howard said. “To be able to use the entire field and for them to have speed, not just at one spot but multiple spots? That’s valuable.
“We have speed, but I think our speed may be limited to just a few spots,” he added. “(Conway) has speed all over. When you have a very consistent and strong running game, it makes it easy for you to throw the ball deep.”
That’s exactly what happened midway through the first quarter when Moody scored on a 47-yard pass. After Will Smith added a 30-yard field goal, Moody caught a 25-yard score.
And, early in the third quarter, Conway’s Noah Freshley returned an interception 61 yards and into the end zone for a 23-0 lead.
Wilson then showed signs of life with a 27-yard pass from Jacob Quillen to Antwan Smith to the Conway 10. A short time later, Kam’Ron Bradford scored to bring Wilson within 23-7.
But, Conway pulled back away.
Wilson, like it did during its first two games, dealt with its share of penalties. But like Howard said earlier, that’s not the only problem.
“If we’re going to be a good team, we’ve got to prevent things from happening like they happened tonight,” he said.
