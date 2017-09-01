High School Football

September 1, 2017 8:42 PM

How the Myrtle Beach Seahawks narrowly avoided going 0-3

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach got what it came for … but certainly not in the fashion it had hoped.

The Seahawks earned their first win of the 2017 season on Friday, outlasting a game West Florence squad, 21-19.

Following a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Jermani Green in the second period, Myrtle Beach led the visiting Knights by two touchdowns. The Seahawks would not score again, however, leaving the door open just enough for West Florence to potentially pry the game from their grasp.

With 3:30 left in regulation, a screen pass from West Florence’s Hale Emerson to Teyonne Murphey trimmed the Myrtle Beach lead to 21-19. Needing two to tie the game, a run by Cooper Wallace was stuffed by the Seahawks, who on their ensuing possession ran the clock out.

Despite finally getting on the board for the 2017 campaign, Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson was less than pleased.

“It was a sloppy, sloppy win. I’m embarrassed at the way we played offensively … that’s not how we play football here,” said Wilson. “We are going to go back to work and get better. A win’s a win, but we have a long way to go and we definitely have to get better, especially on offense.”

The Knights’ comeback almost spoiled Myrtle Beach’s first game at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. West Florence head man Trey Woodbery was still proud of the fight his team showed, especially after going down two scores early.

“(The impact of weather rescheduling the game) really took a toll on us early, but once we got going we played really well,” he said. “… We’ve played two really good football teams really close. I know we are 0-3, but our kids have played one of the toughest early season schedules in South Carolina. We are a better team than we are getting credit for.”

Turning point

After West Florence drew to within two points courtesy of a 36-yard touchdown pass from Emerson to Murphey, the Myrtle Beach defense stopped the Knights on a two-point conversion to preserve its lead and ultimately save the game.

Key performers

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach: Finished 21-of-29 for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception in the game.

Daron Finkley, Myrtle Beach: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Ailym Ford, West Florence: Rushed for 117 yards on 19 attempts in a losing effort.

By the numbers

1

Friday’s win was the first for Myrtle Beach, allowing the Seahawks to avoid its first 0-3 start in nearly two decades.

3

Turnovers by Myrtle Beach in the game, one of which went for a West Florence touchdown.

24

Myrtle Beach and West Florence finished 24 hours after it kicked off the previous evening, the game delayed due to inclement weather rolling through the area.

They said it

“I’m embarrassed at the way we played offensively … that’s not how we play football here. We are going to go back to work and get better. A win’s a win, but we have a long way to go and we definitely have to get better, especially on offense. Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson

“The drive back and forth, two days in a row in a non-air conditioned bus, and having to come play early and not getting home till late. (Thursday night) we had to stay in the gym until the tornado warning passed. We didn’t get back home till 1 a.m. It took a toll on our kids, but once we got going we played really well. West Florence football coach Trey Woodberry

Up next

West Florence: vs. Camden

Myrtle Beach: at Socastee

WF

7

3

3

6

21

MB

7

14

0

0

19

First quarter

WF — Sharrod Simmon 33 fumble return (Michael Hayes kick)

MB — Luke Doty 12 pass to Daron Finkley (Chad Toone kick)

Second quarter

MB — Doty 27 pass to Finkley (Toone kick)

MB — Jermani Green 1 run (Toone kick)

WF — Hayes 38 field goal

Third quarter

WF — Hayes 27 field goal

Fourth quarter

WF — Hale Emerson 36 pass to Tyeonne Murphey (conversion failed)

Individual leaders

Rushing: WF — Ailym Ford 19-117; Talik Paige-Smith 5-23. MB — Jermani Green 17-45, TD.

Passing: WF — Emerson 9-18-1 68 yards, TD. MB — Doty 21-29-1, 205 yards, 2 TD.

Receiving: WF — Murphey 1-36, TD. MB — Finkley 8-112, 2 TD; Chunk Grissett 6-50.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway 1:39

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Pause
First responders search Intracoastal near Highway 501 for body 0:12

First responders search Intracoastal near Highway 501 for body

Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:21

Georgetown players warmup for season open

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach 1:28

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds 2:05

CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds

Football games struggle through Thursday's storms 0:50

Football games struggle through Thursday's storms

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday 1:07

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday

New video as first responders search for missing swimmer Friday 0:09

New video as first responders search for missing swimmer Friday

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City 2:10

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

World Am Houston residents talk Harvey 3:34

World Am Houston residents talk Harvey

  • Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

    Football returns to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Thursday, the venue reopening after renovations for Myrtle Beach's televised home date against West Florence.

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

View more video

High School Football