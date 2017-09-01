How the Myrtle Beach Seahawks narrowly avoided going 0-3

In a series of what goes wrong with Thursday night football, the game was delayed because of lightning. The giant inflatable helmet the Seahawks run from deflated before the team could exit. Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty's first pass of the night is intercepted by West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The coaches and officials meet on the field as the lights went out in the stadium causing a delay. Finally in the first quarter lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks welcome West Florence to the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty looks for an open receiver in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green rushes in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Marcus Grissett rushes in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Marcus Grissett gets caught in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty hands off to Jermani Green in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Wyatt Roache catches the ball in the game with West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Lightning delays the game to 5 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green fumbles as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty bobbles a ball as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Dominick Ripa busts through the line as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Da'Ron Finkley celebrates a touchdown as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Coach Mickey Wilson argues with the officials as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty gains a few yards as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Jayce Allen punts as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Da'Ron Finkley scores as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Coach Mickey Wilson celebrates a touchdown as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty looks down field as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty falls on a loose ball as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty gets out of the middle as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty hands off as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Da'Ron Finkley rushes as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Da'Ron Finkley rushes as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green fumbles as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Gary Salters is injured as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty is sacked as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty rushes as Myrtle Beach defeats West Florence in the newly renovated Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The score was 21 to 19.
