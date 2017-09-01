High School Football

September 1, 2017 12:00 AM

Late stand helps decide wild affair between rivals Andrews, Georgetown

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Guess it isn’t your typical Georgetown-Andrews matchup if the game fails to go down to the wire.

Leading by two touchdowns early in the fourth period, Andrews turned back a late flurry by the Bulldogs to hold on for a one-point victory, 33-32.

Georgetown drove inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line before being stopped on fourth down in the waning seconds.

“I told my kids that it’s always great to win,” said Andrews football coach Scott Durham. “We knew Georgetown would give us a good game. But when we went up by two scores — we did so on several occasions — we never put them away, just let them keep hanging around.

“We made more mistakes tonight than I feel we have all season. The fourth quarter we really got in our own way, but we were fortunate to bat that pass down in the end zone.”

R.J. Knowlin led the way with two touchdowns for Andrews. Quarterback Jaizell Murphy rushed for a touchdown and threw for another.

As for Georgetown, running back Ishmael Taylor had a big game, hitting pay dirt on two occasions. Quarterback Bret Kirtley also had a solid game, throwing for three scores.

The win snapped Andrews’ four-game losing skid to Georgetown.

