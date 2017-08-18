Horry County Schools decides fate of longtime Conway football coach

Chuck Jordan may have seen his final days on the Conway sideline.
The Tigers’ longtime football coach will be kept on administrative leave with pay through the end of his contract with Horry County Schools on Nov. 30, according to Horry County Schools communications director Teal Britton.
With his tenure in the state’s Teacher & Employee Retention Incentive program nearing its end, the upcoming gridiron campaign was likely to be his last hurrah. Jordan has served as Conway football coach since 1983, during which time his teams won 278 games — eighth-most among coaches in S.C. high school football history.
Attempts to reach Jordan or his attorney, Tommy Brittain, were unsuccessful as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.
He has been on administrative leave with pay since late May, when the longtime Conway head man was involved in an on-campus altercation with 17-year-old student Ka’Brian Hickman. A few weeks later, Jordan and Hickman were both arrested for their alleged roles in the incident, charged with third-degree assault and battery and disturbing schools, respectively.
Charges against both parties were dropped a few weeks ago. Yet, Jordan’s status with the school district and as Conway football coach has since dangled in the wind.
As of last week, Brittain was confident the Tigers head man would return to the practice field with his team ahead of Friday’s season opener at Georgetown.
“My thought was that since it was thrown out, that would be the end of it,” Brittain said. “That since the investigation was over, that Coach Jordan could return to his place on the Conway sideline and Mr. Hickman back to school. That said, I am a law man … how that applies and this situation with the school district is a different matter.”
Brittain also said it wasn’t in his client’s character to make the situation a sideshow or place pressure on anyone to make a decision.
“(Filing suit) is not something I have discussed with him. I don’t think it is something he would ever do,” Brittain said. “It’s not in his nature to put pressure on the school district. He’s willing to wait for as long as it takes, but at some point I know he’d love to know how long he will be on suspension.”
In his stead, 25-year assistant Carlton Terry has taken the reins of the Tiger gridiron program.
Said Britton: “This is one of those situations where there was no easy answer to it. Hopefully, the fact there is now an answer will help.”
Joe L. Hughes II
