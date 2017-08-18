Horry County Schools decides fate of longtime Conway football coach

2:52 Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School Pause

2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse?

0:47 Professor tests suspicious eclipse glasses

2:01 Man steals bike off of porch in The Market Common

2:49 High school football week one preview

1:26 How long will the eclipse last?

1:19 Mass Shooting Suspect Denied Bond

0:52 "Cloud" near pool leads to Hazmat call

0:45 What is an eclipse?