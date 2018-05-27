Coastal Carolina baseball accomplishes a major first while securing an NCAA berth

The Coastal Carolina baseball team won its first Sun Belt Conference Championship in school history Sunday with another impressive offensive performance.
Now the Chanticleers awaits a decision by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee on Monday to see if they are home or on the road in an NCAA Regional.
Coastal defeated Troy 11-6 at Louisiana-Lafayette’s Russo Park in the Sun Belt Championship to claim the league title in its second season in the league, and scored 42 runs while going unbeaten in its four games.
The Chants (42-17) are ranked 20th in the college baseball RPI and 16 regional hosts will be selected Monday. The team will gather for the noon announcement at Handleys Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest.
Troy (41-19) is also expected to receive an NCAA berth.
“The year we won a national championship we didn’t play at home. We played at home two or three times through Super Regionals and weren’t able to win and get there,” CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said. “It’s more about if they look at us as, ‘Hey man, they’re probably good enough to host but we’re going to send them here,’ and they won’t send us where 2, 3 and 4 are all in the 20s and low 30s RPI-wise, so they give you a chance to possibly advance if you can play well. So much of it is about matchups and whatever. Everyone in that tournament is good.
“I would love it for our fans, but outside of that, I just hope we get a favorable draw.”
Junior Zach Biermann was named the tournament MVP after knocking in 12 runs in CCU’s four games, including three Sunday. Coastal also got back-to-back home runs Sunday for the second time in the tournament from Seth Lancaster and Kevin Woodall Jr., who each tied a tournament record with 10 runs scored for the week.
Both teams started quality pitchers. The Chanticleers still had the services of one of its top two starters, senior Zack Kopeck, who was 5-4 on the season with a 4.26 earned-run average, having allowed 70 hits and 27 walks with 68 strikeouts in 76 innings this season.
Troy started its junior side-arm throwing righthanded closer C.J. Carter, whose impressive statistics include a 3.34 ERA, 86 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings, a .203 opponent batting average and just 48 hits and 19 walks allowed.
CCU got what it needed from Hopeck, who went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs – two earned – eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
He allowed a run in the first but got a bases-loaded double play to end the inning and escape further damage, and allowed another run in the fifth before being pulled. Davie Inman induced a groundout with two runners on in relief of Hopeck.
Coastal scored its first four runs on just two hits off Carter, who went three innings and walked three, hit a batter and struck out two. Carter threw 3 1/3 hitless innings in Troy’s tournament opener.
In the second, Biermann and Lee Sponseller walked, Preston Chavers hit an RBI single and Matt Beaird had an RBI groundout. In the third, Lancaster walked, Woodall Jr. singled and took second on a throw, and both Biermann and Kieton Rivers hit sacrifice flies.
The Chants broke the game open with five runs in the in the fifth inning, when six of seven batters reached base, with a sacrifice bunt by Kieton Rivers the only out.
Lancaster led off the inning with his eighth walk of the tournament to go along with four hits, Woodall doubled and Biermann knocked in both with a double, giving him 12 RBI for the tournament.
Sponseller singled in Biermann following Rivers’ sacrifice, Parker Chavers hit an RBI triple and Keaton Weisz plated Chavers with a single to give the Chants a 9-2 lead.
The Trojans cut into the lead with a run in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth on a home run by Cole Prestegard.
But Lancaster hit his conference-leading 19th home run of the season in the ninth inning and Woodall followed with his 19th homer to push the advantage back to five runs. Coastal had gone more than a year without consecutive homers.
