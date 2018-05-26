How Coastal Carolina baseball just got one step closer to clinching NCAA berth

Coastal Carolina is a win away from winning the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship and giving the NCAA Regional selection committee something to think about.
The Chanticleers, who hope to host a regional and would presumably be a contender – or certainly a No. 2 team elsewhere – defeated South Alabama 3-1 Saturday in a game that featured a nearly four-hour weather delay.
Coastal freshman righthander Zach McCambley didn’t allow a hit in his 4 2/3 innings before the delay and the Chants got a pair of runs in the fourth and one in the eighth.
Coastal improved to 3-0 with its second win over the Jaguars in three days and have won its three games by a combined 24 runs.
The top-seeded Chants (41-17) will face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between third-seeded Troy and sixth-seeded Texas State.
Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning but did not score.
McCambley walked the first two batters of the game, threw a wild pitch and allowed another walk with two outs before Michael Sandle flied out to right field.
Coastal’s first two batters reached as well as Cory Wood singled and Seth Lancaster walked, and Kieton Rivers walked with two outs before Lee Sponseller grounded out.
Coastal got a pair of runs in the second inning, Keaton Weisz bunted for a single, advanced to second on a wild throw and scored on a Matt Beaird lined single up the middle, and Beaird scored on a Kevin Woodall Jr. single through the shortstop hole.
The game, which began at 9 a.m. local Central time, was halted with two outs in the top of the fifth because of lighting in the area and the initial delay lasted three hours, 50 minutes.
McCambley, who was recovered from a blood blister on a finger from last weekend, left with a 2-2 count on Travis Swaggerty and struck out five and allowed five walks.
Freshman lefty Dylan Gentry relieved McCambley following the delay and promptly threw a pair of balls to walk Swaggerty before picking him off to end the fifth.
Brendan Donovan recorded the Jaguars first hit leading off the sixth with a lined single into centerfield and scored their first run. He advanced to second on Carter Perkins’ walk and scored when the high relay throw on a double play attempt glanced off the glove of pitcher Davie Inman, who was attempting to cover first.
South Alabama loaded the bases off Inman with two outs in the seventh after he allowed a single, hit Swaggerty with two outs and an 0-2 count and walked Brendan Donovan on four pitches. Sophomore lefty Jay Causey of Conway relieved Inman and induced a fly ball to centerfield by Perkins.
Coastal loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh on walks by Kieton Rivers and Lee Sponseller and a bunt single by Parker Chavers, but did not score. Weisz struck out, Beaird grounded into a force out at the plate and Wood grounded out.
Coastal added an insurance run in the eighth when Seth Lancaster walked for the third time in the game, moved to third on a hit-and-run single by Woodall and scored on a double-play groundout by Zach Biermann.
Causey pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed his first baserunner on a single by Dylan Hardy with two outs in the ninth before getting Swaggerty to fly out to end the game.
Coastal survived stranding 14 runners on base, including five by Sponseller and four each by Wood and Biermann, who had nine RBI in CCU’s first two tournament games.
