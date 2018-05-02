Springs Brooks Stadium will host the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship and has been named one of the top 10 college baseball parks in the country by Baseball America.
Coastal Carolina

Publication has CCU's baseball stadium among nation's best. Where it ranks and why

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

May 02, 2018 11:01 PM

Baseball America and writer Teddy Cahill has named the top 10 college baseball stadiums in the country and Coastal Carolina’s Springs Brooks Stadium made the list at No. 8.

The stadium opened in 2015, seats 2,500 and has a capacity of 5,400 including grass berms, a boardwalk and standing room only sections in the grandstands.

Cahill notes Springs Brooks Stadium “highlights the atmosphere of nearby Myrtle Beach, with a concourse that evokes the boardwalk and deck chairs lining the berms.”

Others in the top 10 include Arkansas’ Baum Stadium at No. 1 followed by LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field, Creighton’s TD Ameritrade Park, Washington’s Husky Ballpark, North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium, Texas A&M’s Blue Bell Park, Pepperdine’s Eddy D. Field Stadium and, at No. 10, South Carolina’s Founders Park.

Cahill notes Founders Park “has minor league amenities combined with a boisterous atmosphere that make it one of the best places to watch a game.”

Baseball America’s top five Historic College Parks are Mississippi’s Swayze Field, Texas’ Disch-Falk Field, Stanford’s Sunken Diamond, Yale Field and Long Beach State’s Blair Field.

