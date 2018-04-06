Who impressed, including a freshman QB, during CCU football’s spring game, practices

Coastal Carolina concluded its spring practices with its annual intrasquad Spring Game on Friday night at Brooks Stadium.
The two-hour session included various formats, including two live sessions that featured the first and second offensive units against the first and second defensive units.
“The Spring Game is hard to evaluate, but we know what we need to work on,” head coach Joe Moglia said. “We played a lot of people tonight. Everyone on the field had an opportunity to play, even multiple plays, so I feel good about that.”
The coaching staff singled out a few players on each side of the ball that have performed well during the 15 spring practices, which began on Feb. 24..
Offensively, true freshman quarterback Bryce Carpenter of Florida has shown ability, Presbyterian transfer running back Torrance Marable and rising junior running back Marcus Outlow had good springs, and wide receivers Larry Collins Jr., and Jeremiah Miller have improved.
Right guard Brock Hoffman has been a steady presence, though there were a number of injuries that limited the overall offensive line.
Defensively, end Tarron Jackson and tackle C.J. Brewer have stood out, linebacker James Heft, who is expected to replace graduated Shane Johnson in the starting lineup, has been impressive, and safety Fitz Wattley and cornerback Preston Carey have made a lot of plays in the secondary.
Like the offensive line, a few established defensive players including linebacker Silas Kelly and lineman Ja’ree Tolbert have battled injuries this spring.
Quarterbacks Kilton Anderson and Carpenter led the first team offenses, while Chance Thrasher and Austin Bradley led the second team offenses.
In Strike Mode scrimmages, where the offenses began at the defense’s 35-yard line, Myles Prosser kicked a 27-yard field goal, Marable scored on a 17-yard run and Wattley intercepted a pass.
In Live Scrimmages, where the offense began at its own 35, Anderson completed passes of 23 and 16 yards to Kendrick Lowery and Larry Collins Jr., leading to a 35-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi.
Carpenter scored on a 6-yard run following a drive that included a 23-yard rush by James and 15-yard catch by Lowery, and Anthony McAfee later scored on a 13-yard after the defense initially stopped the second-team offense.
Among the individual highlights of the Spring Game sessions, Bradley completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards, James rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries, Lowery had two catches for 40 yards, C.J. Brewer and defensive tackle Jonathan Clayton each had six tackles, Wattley had four tackles and an interception, and cornerback Anthony Chesley had three tackles including a sack.
