How a loss to Western Illinois proved Coastal Carolina has long way to go as FBS team

Coastal Carolina has gone from the hunter to the hunted this season with its move to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the Chanticleers were easy game Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal became a notch in the belt of Western Illinois, a Football Championship Subdivision program that manhandled the Chants in a 52-10 rout.

The result shows Coastal (1-2) has a long, long way to go in on its way to becoming a competitive team at the FBS level.

The Chants were outgained 510-307, and the loss is Coastal’s worst since a 48-14 loss to North Dakota State in the 2013 FCS playoffs.

Western Illinois (3-0), ranked in the top 21 in both primary national FCS polls, earned an FBS win for the second consecutive year after defeating Northern Illinois last year, which was its first win over an FBS opponent since 2003.

Coastal had split its previous two meetings with Western Illinois, losing 17-10 in 2010 and scoring late for a 34-27 win as the top-ranked FCS team in the nation in 2015.

CCU’s Evan Rabon made a 52-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter Saturday and Western Illinois took a 7-3 lead on a 9-yard reverse pass from wide receiver Isaiah Lesure to quarterback Sean McGuire that was well-covered by CCU.

Linebacker Silas Kelly got his hand on the pass and deflected it higher into the air, but McGuire was still able to make the reception in the end zone just inside the left sideline.

Coastal regained the lead on a 24-yard TD run by redshirt freshman Alex James of Florence that was preceded by a 43-yard Marcus Outlow run through a large hole up the middle.

But the Leathernecks scored the game’s final 45 points.

They regained the lead midway through the second quarter on a 19-yard McGuire TD pass to Brandon Gaston, who was cutting across the middle of the field.

Western Illinois got creative on its third touchdown drive late in the second quarter. It included a nifty inside shovel pass to tight end Adam Conrady after a fake option run that gained 57 yards and was followed by a 14-yard reverse run by receiver Steve McShane to the 1, where Max Norris scored on a run.

Western Illinois took a 21-10 lead into halftime, and through two quarters it was outgaining Coastal 265 yards to 190, including 195 to 85 passing.

The Leathernecks opened the second half with an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by a McShane 2-yard run, an interception three plays later led to a 10-yard Conrady TD reception, and the Leathernecks never looked back.