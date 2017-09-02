Coastal Carolina makes school history in season-opening win over Massachusetts

Coastal Carolina’s introduction to the Football Bowl Subdivision level was a successful one.
Playing their first game as an FBS program, the Chanticleers broke a tie early in the third quarter and scored 17 consecutive points to defeat Massachusetts 38-28 Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina’s young offensive line featuring four new starters this season led the Chanticleers to more than 320 yards rushing and helped senior Osharmar Abercrombie record the second 100-yard game of his career with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Coastal had been 0-7 against FBS opponents in its first 14 years as a Football Championship Subdivision program through 2016, being outscored 331-51. The closest the Chants came to defeating an FBS school before joining the elite level of college football this season was a 38-28 loss to Toledo in 2012.
Coastal’s last game against an FBS opponent was a 70-10 loss to South Carolina in 2013.
After failing to announce a starting quarterback prior to game time, senior and Myrtle Beach High alumnus Tyler Keane started and played most of the game, being spelled occasionally by grad student Dalton Demos.
Keane, who was deep on the depth chart last year but went 6-1 as a starter after several injuries hit the position, wasn’t asked to do much with the dominance of the running game. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Demos was primarily used in the run game, gaining 28 yards on seven carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Demos scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run after UMass fumbled at its 17 on a lateral that was dropped.
UMass quickly answered by driving 72 yards in four plays to tie the score on a 4-yard run by Marquis Young. Star Minuteman tight end Adam Breneman was featured in the drive, catching a 37-yard pass down the right sideline and leaping for a 15-yard pass at the 4 to set up the TD. Breneman finished with nine receptions for 126 yards.
Demos’ second rushing TD of the game on a 22-yard option keeper gave Coastal a 14-7 lead and a 21-yard reception by Andy Isabella tied the score at 14.
An Abercrombie 4-yard touchdown run gave Coastal a 21-14 lead at halftime and followed a 17-yard Abercrombie run that featured spun and ran through tackles.
UMass marched down the field after accepting the second-half kickoff to tie the game on quarterback Andrew Ford’s 9-yard run.
But Coastal took over the game from there.
An Evan Rabon 46-yard field goal gave Coastal a three-point lead 5 minutes into the third quarter, and a 13-yard touchdown reception by Chris Jones from Keane put the Chants up by 10.
Coastal maintained its 10-point lead when UMass missed a 34-yard field goal attempt with 14 minutes remaining, and an Abercrombie 7-yard TD run with 3:45 remaining sealed the victory.
UMass scored with 1:10 remaining to pull within 10, but CCU recovered a final onside kick.
UMass threw for 287 yards but was limited to 70 rushing yards, and it lost the turnover battle 2-0, leading to seven CCU points.
Brooks Stadium was expanded in the offseason, and the announced attendance of 13,274 is a new Coastal record.
