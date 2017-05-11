CCU Notebook: Hansen completes best season in women’s golf program history

Coastal Carolina junior Malene Krolboll Hansen shot an even-par 72 Wednesday in the final round of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Golf Lubbock Regional to tie for 45th individually with a 9-over 225.
Hansen posted scores of 76 and 77 in the opening two rounds and completed one of the best seasons in CCU women’s golf history. Her 72.40 stroke average entering regional action was the top scoring season in the history of the program.
She had four top-five finishes on the season, including a win at the Golfweek Conference Challenge where she shot a program-record 9-under 207, and 17 rounds of par or better while being named 2017 First Team All-Sun Belt Conference after two years as an All-Big South Conference honoree.
Hansen will enter her senior campaign with the lowest career average in school history at 73.36. She has played 31 events with nine top-five finishes, 14 top-10 finishes, nine rounds in the 60’s and 38 rounds of par or better.
Softball season ends
Coastal Carolina's softball season ended with a 9-1 loss to Texas-Arlington in the Chanticleers’ first ever Sun Belt Conference Tournament game in Troy, Ala.
UTA broke open a one-run game with seven runs, including six that were unearned, in the bottom of the fourth inning on a CCU error, three hits, three walks, a passed ball and two fielder's choice miscues. Timi Tooley had two of CCU’s four hits.
The Chanticleers ended their season at 32-23, winning 30 games or more for the sixth consecutive season under head coach Kelley Green, and will not lose any seniors.
CCU sophomore Taty Forbes, a Washington native, earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors this season after leading the Sun Belt in hitting in the regular season with a .411 batting average.
She also was tied for first in the league with 35 stolen bases, her 39 stolen bases attempts were second and her 67 hits were tied for third most in the conference.
Track and field
The Coastal Carolina men's and women's outdoor track and field programs will compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championships from Friday through Sunday at Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium, and some team members are among the favorites to win conference titles.
Entering the championships, Coastal Carolina freshman Keishaun Limehouse of Moncks Corner has the conference’s top time in the 110-meter hurdles followed by Kevondre Hunt in fourth, Braylon Wilkerson is second in the 400, Hutson Baumann is third in the 10,000m Jerome Coaxum Jr is second in the 400 hurdles followed by Tre Stanley in fourth and Dee Jennings in fifth, and Zach Bolton has the fourth longest throw in the shot put. The 4x100 relay team holds the top spot and the 4x400 team sits second.
In women's events, Aynslee van Graan has the top time in the 1,500, Kyla van Graan is second in the 5,000 followed by Annie Bothma in third, Hesmari Coetzee and Olivia Coopwood run second and third in the 400 hurdles, Chloe White is third and Morgan Boyle fifth in the javelin, and the 4x400 relay team has the fourth spot.
Hogan adds coach
Coastal Carolina has hired H.B. Lockwood as an assistant to women’s head soccer coach Paul Hogan and he’ll serve as a defensive/goalkeepers coach.
Lockwood spent the last three seasons in a similar role at Lynn University in Florida, which decreased its goals against by at least 10 goals in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Lockwood was a goaltender at Limestone College, has an MBA from Lynn University and played in the United Soccer Leagues Premier Developmental League.
