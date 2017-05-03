Proposed ‘import tax’ would hurt South Carolina

Amid all the heated debates going on in Washington, most Americans can agree on at least one thing: our country needs pro-growth tax reform to support businesses, create more jobs and boost the economy. However, it’s important for people in South Carolina and our Congressional leaders to recognize that not all tax reform is good reform.
One proposed reform – the Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) – is of great concern and deserves careful examination because of how it would fundamentally change our system of importing and exporting goods through our ports.
Introduced by leadership in the U.S. House as part of their “Better Way for Tax Reform” plan, their BAT would implement a new 20 percent tax on all imported goods. Projected to raise about $1 trillion over a decade, the government would use that revenue to fund tax breaks on exports and cut income taxes for large corporations.
Supporters of BAT claim the 20 percent tax on imports will discourage businesses from moving overseas and promote domestic-made products. Opponents, however, say the BAT would actually hurt American manufacturing jobs, make our economy less competitive and significantly increase costs for small businesses and families.
A recent economic impact study by the University of South Carolina found that the Port of Charleston has a $53 billion economic impact on our state; facilitates over 187,600 jobs; generates over $10 billion in labor income and is responsible for over $912 million in tax revenue. The same report states that $75 billion in goods flows though the Port of Charleston annually, with 60 percent of that activity coming from imports. Adding a 20 percent import tax on those commodities would undoubtedly have an adverse impact on trade through the port, with the ripple effect felt throughout our entire state’s economy.
South Carolina has a huge automobile and tire manufacturing industry that exports a large volume of its products through our port. However, many of the raw materials and parts used to make those products pass through our port first as imports. Under the BAT, those suppliers will no longer be allowed to deduct imported items as a business expense – increasing their costs and tax burden.
An estimated 97 percent of all clothing and footwear sold in the U.S., and more than 90 percent of electronics, are imported from overseas. If the BAT is implemented, these businesses will have no other choice but to pass this 20 percent price increase onto consumers. South Carolinians would be forced to pay much higher retail prices for these products, as well as many everyday necessities such as gasoline, groceries, medicine and more. According to Americans for Affordable Products, the BAT would cost the average family an additional $1,700 per year.
Ultimately, a BAT would represent a complicated and radical change in the way our manufacturing, retail and shipping industries operate in the global economy. While the national benefits of a BAT are uncertain, the potential economic harm it would cause to our port and our entire state’s economy is undeniable and cause for great concern.
The writer is president of the Maritime Association of South Carolina.
