Myrtle Beach is not in a ‘Golden Age’ but could be if voters take their city back in November

1:50 Members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue explain Narcan Pause

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip