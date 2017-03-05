Myrtle Beach is entering a Golden Age because of talent in city government

Myrtle Beach’s administration has entered the Golden Age. They provide leadership, technical direction, and thoughtful consideration. Just think about the new Performing Art Center (PAC)/Amphitheater and the recently-announced downtown new Chapin Library/Children’s Museum.
It was like the city had been an apple with a piece bitten out of it, now the apple is whole. These additional city amenities will round out a broader range of amenities - those for free and those that come with a fee -- for young and old, and visitors and residents alike.
How is this inspirational spark being instigated? A combination of City Council and Myrtle Beach administration inspiration and resolve. Mayor John Rhodes speaks for business interests and Myrtle Beach residents. John Pedersen, city manager, has talented individuals near and far, astute and knowledgeable, figuring out the details of how to beautify Myrtle Beach and make new, engaging projects to happen. Thank you.
Mike Shelton, city finance manager, provides the funding sources, pinches pennies and balances the checkbook.
Ron Andrews, assistant city manager, ensures that procedures are followed and projects are completed to the highest degree and on time.
David Sebok, a city dreamer and downtown manager, is remaking our downtown, with no aspirations of self-indulgence, merely making Myrtle Beach better.
Paul Edwards runs our Convention Center Complex, no small job. It is time-consuming, with daily and long-term scheduling challenges. Many others including clerical and hands-on employees ensuring the big plans work smoothly and successfully.
Overall there is a maestro, a mastermind, a thoughtful and sensitive individual hired to lead and delegate, John Pedersen, Myrtle Beach’s dreamer and implementer. Pedersen has the reins of the wagon which, hopefully, is hooked to a star.
To date, it appears that Pedersen knows what he is doing, has the intelligence for forward progress, and is administering the city of Myrtle Beach to a much better and higher level quality for life.
Thanks, Mr. Pedersen, for all you do. Dream on. Thanks for coming to Myrtle Beach and caring about life at the beach.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
