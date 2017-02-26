Trump fans are not very tolerant

Re “Ban and boycott all those who oppose Trump” letter by Ed Silver.
Mr. Silver, you are another Donald Trump supporter who has no real vision beyond the local news, and probably Fox News Channel.
Free speech is the right of every American, including you, Mr. Silver. I suppose the next step would be to paint big “Ts” on the store fronts that speak out, have all immigrants, legal and illegal, wear little patches and use the National Guard to round them up.
Does any of this sound familiar?
Mr. Silver indicates that Trump won and we should get over it. Well, he did get the majority of the electoral vote, but nearly 3 million more people voted for his opponent. Trump’s response, of course, was that they were all unregistered voters.
President Trump has been successful in creating the biggest divide among the American people than any other president. He has been successful in lowering the moral and ethical standards of our country. He has been successful in severing relationships between neighbors, close friends and relatives. He has not made a single effort to bring the country together. Mr. Silver, you are an agent of his bombastic behavior and a soldier of division.
Your simplistic solution is just short of tyranny. It seems to me that many a Trump voter has a single issue that directly affects them; they cannot see beyond that issue.
Mr. Silver, you indicates that we don't “lose well,” so your idea is to boycott those who disagree. Is that called winning well?
Trump signs executive orders like handing out free movie passes, without regard to its long range implication, such as his immigration order. I see little or no substance in your letter Mr. Silver.
You are an agent of discord and, much like Trump, you do not like those who have opinions opposed to yours.
This is a country of tolerance, so tolerate Mr. Silver. Tolerate.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
Comments