Ban and boycott all those who oppose Trump

America spoke on Nov. 8, and a new president was elected, a new president who did what some thought was impossible and successfully turned blue states red for the first time in decades. He tirelessly visited every state, sometimes four states in one day. His mission was to speak to the people, not the elitists, and those people turned out in masses and historically voted for him to be president of our great country.
But others don't handle losing all too well. In fact, they act like children. We need to act like adults and teach them that temper tantrums are not only immature and embarrassing, but they also have consequences.
It's time to ban Hollywood and their out- of- touch Streep-like speeches that plead for equality while continuously putting down middle America. How many refugees from the Middle East are being placed in Beverly Hills? Turn off their shows and don't pay to see their movies.
It's time to boycott the news outlets that were once somewhat reputable but now are downright embarrassing. Yes, I'm looking at you CNN (a CNN political commentator tipped off Hillary Clinton with debate questions), plus the numerous negative news stories you presented which turned out false.
And what about MSNBC, whose lead anchor looked straight into the camera and actually said, “You’re awake, by the way. You are not having a bad dream” when announcing the election results? It's further proof that true journalism is dead in this country and long gone are the days of Walter Cronkite and Tom Brokaw.
Stop watching these so-called cable news stations.
Bill Maher and Stephen Colbert guaranteeing the world that Trump would never be President? They are both tired and not funny. Ban them both.
It's time to boycott Amazon. Owner Jeff Bezos paid his lawyers to support the very liberal Ninth Circuit Court to turn down the temporary ban on seven countries to make our country safe.
Remember when Clinton and Bush 43 were accused of being “asleep at the wheel” before 9/11? Finally we have a president willing to take a pro-active approach to a terror threat aimed at U.S. citizens. Instead, Jeff Bezos and buddies pay to stop that safeguard.
Remember this when you are considering purchasing something online from Amazon.
Nordstrom, Belk, Macy's, Sears/Kmart. Not even one month after women joined together for a women's march to celebrate “rights, injustices, equality, and sisterhood,” these same women then led a move to ban Ivanka Trump's fashion line from major retailers.
Boycott them all. As to Sears/Kmart, both are on the brink of extinction anyway, so let's put them out of their pathetic misery. They all maintain it wasn't political, but when it smells like a fish, it usually is a fish.
All of the above entities need ratings or your money for survival. It's time to show all the children prone to temper tantrums that the adults are now in charge.
Stand up, silent majority, and be counted.
The writer lives in North Myrtle Beach.
